This Bok Building Wedding Felt Like a “Healing, Joyful, Queer Prom”

The couple surprised guests with a performance by Philly drag queen legend VinChelle.

It’s impossible to recount the love story of Sophia Geffen and Adri Rosembert without talking about their friends. The duo met at a mutual pal’s bird-of-paradise–themed party in 2018. (“I thought Sophia was so captivating,” Adri says.) Five years later, their close-knit group would join Sophia and Adri in Massachusetts to toast their engagement, and two years after that, they would all gather on the roof of the Bok Building in East Passyunk to watch as the couple said their vows.

The ceremony was a celebration of love and community, during which friends honored the couple in beautifully personal ways: Two of them officiated, one read a poem written for the occasion, and another performed a song.

“Our wedding party really understood the assignment and made our color story come to life,” says Sophia of the attendants’ outfits, a vibrant kaleidoscope of lilac, orange, and chartreuse. Each carried a bird-of-paradise stem down the aisle, a callback to the party where Sophia and Adri first met and a complement to the tropical theme.

Bok’s gym (the building is a converted former school) was a fitting backdrop for the wedding, which the couple describes as a “healing, joyful, queer prom.”

“Textural, monochromatic arrangements provided movement down the long tables,” says Nicole Rossi of Texture Florals.

Guests sat at funky color-blocked tables and feasted on dishes that honored Adri’s Haitian heritage, like djon djon rice, from North Philly’s Honeysuckle. “The restaurant and owners truly embody the power of food as a vessel for culture, healing, and resistance,” Adri says.

Ube “cakies” were crested with swirls of ube buttercream and served alongside a pandan wedding cake, all by Kensington’s DreamWorld Bakes.

As for the $1 bill at everyone’s place setting? That was a tip for Philly drag queen VinChelle, who surprised guests with a post-dinner performance — and got everyone on their feet.

THE DETAILS

Photographer: Theo Nash | Venue: Bok Building | Event Coordination & Design: Sunbursts & Stardust | Florals: Texture Florals | Plants: Kremp Florist | Catering: Honeysuckle | Cake and Desserts: DreamWorld Bakes | Sophia’s Gown: Tara LaTour from Kinfolk Bride | Adri’s Tuxedo: Bindle & Keep | Earrings: Custom by Feast Jewelry | Hair: Mari Reed | Makeup & Skincare: Jessica Saint Beauty (makeup); Anna Wunderlin from Spa Hygge (skincare) | Nails: Tussy Talons | Rings: Emily Chelsea Jewelry | Entertainment: rum.gold (ceremony performance; friend of the couple); DJ JAMZ (reception); VinChelle (drag performer) | Invitations: Peach Wolfe | Lighting: Stellar Lighting | Rentals: Party Rental Ltd. (tables, chairs, and linens); Citrine (glassware); Rosier Event Rentals (furniture lounge) | Videographer: Mia Weinberger | Photo Booth: Majestic Photobooth | Signage: Knockout Lettering | Matchbook Designs: Tim Wang (friend of the couple) | Officiants: Liza Pine and Amanda Saich (friends of the couple) | Poetry Reading: S. Brook Corfman (friend of the couple)

Published as “Sophia & Adri” in the Winter/Spring 2026 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

