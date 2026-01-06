This Wintry Terrain Gardens Wedding Was Straight Out of a Fairy Tale

Mushroom soup from the cafe was served as a passed appetizer — much to the delight of the bride.

As Katherine Dougherty stood in the lobby of the Wayne Hotel the day of her wedding, a child asked if she was a princess. It was a reasonable question: Katherine had spent the morning at the hotel getting ready for her marriage to Kevin Todorow, and was radiant in her gown, fur stole, and floor-length veil. “She looked like a princess when she walked down the aisle,” Kevin says.

The hotel is down the street from the middle school where the duo first met. “He was the quiet kid running after the bus with his tenor saxophone,” Katherine remembers. “I was intimidated by her,” Kevin says. “She was pretty cool, and I was the new kid.” The two reconnected after college and stayed friends until their mid-30s, when they started dating. In 2023, Kevin proposed on Christmas morning.

Almost exactly one year later, the pair, who now live in South Philly, exchanged vows at St. Christopher’s Church in Gladwyne, where Katherine’s parents were married. “Snow had started to fall during our vows, and we realized it as the doors opened at the end of the aisle to the beautiful, fluffy snowfall,” says Katherine. “Magical!”

The day continued with a wintry reception at Terrain Gardens at Devon Yard, a venue that brims with rustic charm.

Big bursts of winter greens hung above long farm tables draped in natural linen and lined with lanterns and taper candles. The celebration was backdropped by Terrain’s rustic barn doors illuminated with lights and a custom neon sign.

Guests found their tables on a mirrored seating chart adorned with greenery.

The floral arrangements featured a palette of white, pale pink, and icy blue.

Guests feasted on fan favorites from Terrain’s menu, like fresh bread baked in flower pots. “My favorite appetizer wasn’t on the original options menu for Terrain Gardens,” says Katherine. “But they were able to put the amazing mushroom soup from the cafe into little mugs as passed appetizers.”

As for the storybook ending? In honor of Kevin’s first Friday as an official member of Katherine’s family, the party wrapped up with late-night margherita pies, a nod to the Doughertys’ “pizza Friday” tradition.

THE DETAILS

Photographer: Emily Wren Photography | Venue: Terrain Gardens at Devon Yard | Event Coordination: Gold Celebrations | Florals: Design by Terrain | Catering: Terrain Gardens | Cake: The Bakery House | Bride’s Gown: Miss Scarlett from DayDream Bridal | Groom’s Attire: Commonwealth Proper | Rings: Kellmer Jewelers and Rosnov Jewelers | Hair: Amanda D’Andrea Hair | Makeup: Beke Beau | Invitations: Minted and Etsy | Officiant: Hillary Raining (reverend) | Entertainment: Monte Carlo of EBE Talent

Published as “Katherine & Kevin” in the Winter/Spring 2026 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

