Have an Epic Earlymoon in Palm Beach

Hop a nonstop flight to this South Florida destination and get some R&R pre-wedding.

No matter how great your team of vendors, there’s sure to be some stress surrounding your upcoming nuptials. But an earlymoon can put you back in the right mindset — you’re marrying the person you love, and that’s all that matters.

A perfect destination? Palm Beach. The nonstop flight is under three hours, and the unceasing South Florida sunlight will brighten your mood.

Stay at the White Elephant Palm Beach (rooms from $525). The boutique hotel, housed in a 101-year-old building, is more intimate than others in the area and beckons from the outside (peep the preppy black-and-white awnings) in. Some 120 art pieces fill the public spaces (Orit Fuchs’s sunglasses-clad The Lady of the House hangs in the lobby) and guest rooms, adding pop to the neutral furnishings. For the ultimate experience, book a penthouse featuring a private rooftop terrace on which to sunbathe, read (with a book from your in-room library), or take in the ocean views. (The hotel has a pool too.)

Catch a meal at on-site LoLa 41, where happy hour runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the lunch and dinner menus serve fresh sushi (that kiwi-topped Greenlight roll!) and global fare.

An earlymoon must include time for wellness, so spring for a couple’s massage at the sprawling Breakers Palm Beach. Afterward, grab a seat at the popular Seafood Bar, with its wraparound aquarium bar top.

Need time on the sand? White Elephant will set the scene, with chairs, towels, and umbrellas, and they’ll drop you off in the courtesy van, though it’s a quick walk — or ride, on the hotel’s complimentary bikes — over. You can also stretch your legs on the Palm Beach Lake Trail, an easy five-and-a-half-mile path that passes the Gilded Age Henry Morrison Flagler Museum.

Another cultural site worth visiting is the Norton Museum of Art: It houses 8,200 pieces of European, Chinese, and American art and is open till 10 p.m. on Fridays for a laid-back night out.

Pick up something old or new on designer-boutique-lined Worth Avenue, at the Church Mouse — a resale shop filled with barely used luxury goods — or at Philly fave Kirna Zabête’s PB shop. While there, break for cornetti and espresso at Sant Ambroeus, across the way.

But for a truly celebratory dinner, book a rez at Le Bilboquet, known for its French fare and special-occasion festivities. (Tell them you’re soon-to-be-weds, and you’re in for a treat.)

After that? An evening on your rooftop at the White Elephant — and a return home reinvigorated for “I do’s.”

Published as “The Earlymoon: Palm Beach” in the summer/fall 2025 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

