6 New Ways to Celebrate Your Wedding Down the Shore

Plus: A trio of venues that are oldies but goodies when it comes to “I do.”

Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect Philly wedding.

Add some beachy bliss to your Big Day at these new or refreshed properties.

Have a bach party at …

Make this Best of Philly-winning micro-resort your crew’s home base. Choose from six modern two-bedroom homes, or, for bigger parties, the luxe MudHen Manor that sleeps 17. Even better: You get access to the saltwater pool, free beach gear, and private yoga and chef dinners upon request. 156 East Taylor Avenue, Wildwood.

Have a bridal shower at …

Seaview Hotel provides a picture-perfect backdrop for a bridal shower, from the outdoor pavilion (with a pergola) that can seat up to 100 people to the recently renovated ballroom featuring 14-foot ceilings and a terrace overlooking the beautiful Reeds Bay. 401 South New York Road, Galloway.

Have your wedding party stay at …

Opened last summer, this family-run boutique­ hotel in Ocean City (just one block from the beach) boasts 12 cozy rooms and suites that can sleep two to four people and are decked out in boho-chic decor, plus three apartment-style, pet-friendly villas. 601 Atlantic Avenue, Ocean City.

Have a dreamy beach wedding at …

Beachfront property La Mer hosts on-the-sand ceremonies, complete with a romantic­ arbor to frame your vows, for up to 100 guests. Continue the party on the hotel’s lawn (tented) or on the terrace of Pier House restaurant, revamped last summer. 1317 Beach Avenue, Cape May.

Have a swanky reception at …

The Atlantic City hotel unveiled a new event space last year — the nearly 10,000-square-foot Overlook — that’s decked out with floor-to-ceiling windows, LED lights, and marina­ views. Or book the indoor pool deck at MGM Tower, where, yes, you can host your nuptials.­ 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City.

Have a whole wedding weekend at …

This boutique hotel set on nearly three acres feels plucked from the French countryside, with its chateau-evoking accommodations, upscale restaurant Provence (which caters!), lush grounds for outdoor celebrations, and a private heated swimming pool. You’ll never want to leave. 2 North Main Street, Cape May Court House.

Classically Cool

This trio of venues are oldies but goodies when it comes to “I do.”

The 62-acre working farm provides all the charming touches — from delightful farm-to-table fare to six cottages and barns perfect for cozying up after all that celebrating. 140 Stevens Street, West Cape May.

Pre-wedding spa time. Pristine bay views. A killer raw bar. After-party pizza. Need we say more? 9601 3rd Avenue, Stone Harbor.

Historic elegance reigns at Congress Hall, whether you hold your affair outdoors on the sprawling Grand Lawn or inside the chandelier-laden ballroom. 200 Congress Place, Cape May.

Published as “6 Ways to Celebrate Your Wedding Down the Shore” in the summer/fall 2025 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

Getting married? Start and end your wedding planning journey with Philadelphia Weddings' guide to the best wedding vendors in the city.