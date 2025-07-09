A Fancy Summer Camp-Inspired Wedding Weekend at the Inn at Grace Winery

It was perhaps inevitable that Katherine Cappelletti and Bruce Stone would run into each other at some point. They both grew up in Berwyn — their mothers even knew each other casually — and they shared a mutual childhood friend. But their paths wouldn’t cross until 2011, at a party hosted by this same pal. “I watched people hang on her every word and laugh at every story she told,” BJ, a senior manager at Aramark Payment Services, recalls of Kate. The pair eventually started dating, and BJ proposed 10 years later. “It wasn’t some picture-perfect, glamorous moment,” Kate, an artist, says. “I was wearing pajamas and had a clay face mask on, but that made it more special.”

Their wedding was similarly nontraditional — a relaxed celebration at the Inn at Grace Winery, a private estate in the Brandywine Valley. Many of the 130 guests stayed in the property’s charming cottages and boutique hotel for the weekend, enjoying amenities like a tasting room, a pool, lawn games, and sweeping vineyard views, even mingling with the couple the morning of the wedding. “More than one guest described it as feeling like a fancy summer camp,” says Kate.

Lounge areas were staged throughout the winery to encourage guests to relax and feel at home.

The bride made the welcome sign with the laser-cutting machine BJ gifted her shortly after proposing. Vine & Oak Events filled the display with black-and-white anemones, the day’s most prominent flower.

And cozy fleece blankets were offered to guests in case the temperature dipped.

Kate and BJ tapped Brittany Graziano of Dawgs City 2 Shore to care for their pup, Indy, for the day. He was escorted down the aisle by the wedding party and sat with Kate’s mother during the ceremony, and then Graziano kept him company during busy moments.

In lieu of signature cocktails, the duo chose to have a wide array of beverage options, including wine from the venue.

And rather than using vessels for the flowers, Vine & Oak Events designed linear arrangements that stretched the length of the tables. “Walking into the finished reception space was such a thrill,” says Kate.

The most unexpected element? No dance floor. “We wanted guests to enjoy each other’s company without being forced to dance or shout over loud music,” Kate explains.

The Inn at Grace Winery provided cornhole and other games to ensure that friends and family — and the couple — had fun throughout the event.

The couple, who now live in Fishtown, were nervous that the approach wouldn’t translate, but, says BJ, it couldn’t have been more perfect: “Everyone raved about the ability to talk, play games, and connect in a way that would never have been possible with the traditional dance-floor approach.”

THE DETAILS

Photographer & Videographer: Sweetwater Portraits | Venue: The Inn at Grace Winery | Event Design, Florals, & Rentals: Vine & Oak Events | Event Coordination: Tori Grieco at the Inn at Grace Winery | Catering: Feast Your Eyes Catering | Bride’s Gowns: Allure Bridals from Country Bride and Gent (original dress); Sarah Devine at Elizabeth Johns (dress redesign) | Groom’s Attire: Jos. A. Bank | Hair: Rebekah Sattler | Makeup: Beke Beau | Bride’s Rings: Benari Jewelers | Invitations: LoveLeigh Design Co. (art by bride) | Officiant: Pete Cocchia (childhood friend) | Transportation: Sterling Limousine & Transportation Service | Entertainment: Doug Raus and Keenan Laird of Lovesick | Lighting: JMW Entertainment Group | Roaming Photo Booth: Poser Photobooth Co. | Dog-sitting & Handling: Dawgs City 2 Shore

Published as “Katherine & Bruce” in the Summer/Fall 2025 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

