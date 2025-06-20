This Playful, Disco-Meets-Pop-Art Party Is the Wedding of the Summer

The vision was “Neon disco in Wonderland’s garden.”

The love story of Leonard Francis and Robert Thomas begins as many modern love stories do: on a dating app. But they matched during COVID, and so it would be several weeks before they’d meet in person at a picnic in South Philly’s FDR Park, planned to perfection by Len. “Everything was so thought-out and deliberate,” says Bob. “We ended up spending the entire afternoon there.” Len, a union plumber, put these planning skills to work two years later, arranging a riverside proposal in downtown Bristol. And that’s when the real planning began.

“We had a lot of ideas we wanted to incorporate into the wedding,” says Bob, who works in IT project management. The vision? “Neon disco in Wonderland’s garden.”

It took two years for the Bensalem duo to craft their dream day alongside RaeChani Wilson, owner of Open Aire Affairs: a delightfully over-the-top celebration bursting with color and personality — and plenty of disco balls — held at Newtown’s Tyler Gardens, a series of French and Italian gardens surrounding a historic mansion.

Folklore Florals & Events Co., an arm of Open Aire Affairs, mixed ferns and flowers (roses, carnations, and others) with glittery disco balls and cheerful tchotchkes.

It did indeed feel like Alice’s Wonderland, thanks to a clever mix of whimsy (glasses of champagne served on a hoop skirt; bedazzled Elton John-esque sunglasses given to guests as a welcome gift), bold style (a breathtaking yarn installation designed by Wilson and Len), and artistry (giant paper flowers and pop-art portraits, created by Len).

“To see it all come together was amazing,” says Len.

Friends and family chose from a variety of glammed-up sunnies to sport throughout the celebration.

An entertainer from EBE Talent “served” guests flutes of champagne from a hoop skirt.

Jaime Lynn’s Gourmet Popsicle Cart kept everyone cool with a mix of ice-cold treats.

As for favors? Because Bob and Len were jetting to Italy for their honeymoon, they imported Amalfi lemons and made limoncello as a treat for their guests.

And these custom matchboxes were made to look like mixtapes. The couple’s favorite songs were printed on them.

THE DETAILS

Photographer: Jessica Manns Photography | Venue: Tyler Gardens | Event Design & Coordination: RaeChani Wilson of Open Aire Affairs | Florals & Styling: Folklore Florals & Events Co. | Catering: Piccolo Trattoria | Cakes: New June Bakery | Grooms’ Attire: Indochino | Rings: Thorum | Hair: Meghan Maloney, Hair Havoc, and Miguel’s Riverside Barbershop | Makeup: Renee Maloney | Attendants’ Attire: Indochino and Anthropologie | Officiant: Maureen McKee (Len’s sister) | Entertainment: POSH DJs | Popsicles: Jaime Lynn’s Gourmet Popsicle Cart | Champagne Hoop Skirt: EBE Talent | Rentals: Newtown Party Rental

Published as “Leonard & Robert” in the Summer/Fall 2025 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

