Olympian Justin Best’s Vintage-Inspired Engagement Photos Are Just Too Cute

He and bride-to-be Lainey Duncan took over the Guild House Hotel and Two Robbers for their pictures.

Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect Philly wedding.

Remember Olympic mania from last summer? We’ll, we’re bringing it back — kind of — by way of Drexel alum and rower Justin Best. If you recall, he and his team won gold in the men’s four in Paris. And then he promptly proposed to longtime love Lainey Duncan. Read their own gold medal story below, photographed by Rebecca Judd of Du Soleil Photographie.

The couple: Justin Best, Olympic gold medalist and investment banker, and Lainey Duncan, fashion designer

How they met: Justin and Lainey both grew up in Kennett Square. They met at age 10 on a field trip to visit the Liberty Bell, then re-connected in 2015 as dance partners in Unionville High School’s production of West Side Story. They began dating, and Justin asked Lainey to be his girlfriend on the closing night of the show.

The proposal story: Justin and Lainey, who both attended Drexel University, dated for nine years before Justin, fresh off his gold medal win at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, proposed to Lainey on the Trocadero under the Eiffel Tower. It was captured live on the Today show.

The engagement-session approach: Because the couple has a penchant for vintage, they felt like the Guild House Hotel in Washington Square West was the perfect setting for the vibe. Even better: The Eliza suite, where they took some photos, is clad in different shades of green, their wedding color. “We loved all the beautiful wood and cozy vintage feel: It feels like how we might decorate our house together someday,” says Lainey.

The visit to Two Robbers: For their second location, the couple headed to Two Robbers in Fishtown. “We loved how different it felt from the Guild House aesthetically and loved getting to have such a fun and playful vibe in their space,” says Lainey. Plus, they got to use cocktails as props.

The bride-to-be’s attire: A retro aesthetic was a natural fit. Lainey designed one of the dresses she wore and chronicled the process on her Instagram. The other looks she chose for their whimsical feel, opting for varying textures and details. (Feathers! Sequins! Ruffles!) Accessories like a pill box hat, funky veils, and platform green shoes rounded out Lainey’s outfits.

The groom-to-be’s attire: Justin wore an oversized ’60s-style double-breasted suit, and later changed into a green velvet blazer to tie into the theme. Justin’s looks were accessorized with his favorite rings — and that gold medal.

The coffee photo op: Lainey’s mom came along to help out for the shoot and brought Dunkin’ coffee with her — a treat for the couple, who admit to being “obsessed” with it. “They ended up in a few shots because we wouldn’t put them down,” says Lainey.

The wedding details: Lainey and Justin will get hitched this fall at Waterworks by Cescaphe — a fitting location for an Olympic rower and his beloved.

Get more great content from Philadelphia Wedding:

FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | NEWSLETTER

Getting married? Start and end your wedding planning journey with Philadelphia Weddings' guide to the best wedding vendors in the city.