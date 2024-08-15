The Culinary-Minded Destination Wedding of Two Philly Chefs
My Loup co-owners Amanda Shulman — also the visionary behind Her Place Supper Club — and Alex Kemp Roussy said “I do” at Cedar Lakes Estate in New York.
My Loup chefs, co-owners and real-life couple Amanda Shulman — also the visionary behind Her Place Supper Club — and Alex Kemp Roussy infused hints of Philadelphia into their culinary-minded wedding weekend in Port Jervis, New York last summer. The Grad Hospital pair opted for Cedar Lakes Estate partly because of its food. As they were struggling to find a Philly venue because so many were booked due to post-pandemic rescheduling, “One of my friends called me and was like, ‘I just had the best food at a wedding,’” Amanda recalls. She and Alex were hooked on their first visit.
The ensuing festivities were photographed by Liz Andolina Photography and kicked off with a Friday-night rehearsal dinner filled with peaches — in the backdrop, on the place-card design, in the drinks. On Saturday, the couple and their guests swam and played pickleball before the main event that evening.
A twist? Cocktail hour preceded the ceremony, allowing Amanda and Alex to celebrate with their friends and family over specially sourced caviar and a trio of signature cocktails. Dinner, dancing and an after-party followed the vows, complete with blueberry and banana cream pies in lieu of a cake. Various vendors brought slices of Philly to the celebration. CalligraPhilly crafted the invitations and paper goods. For their save-the-dates, the couple sent Lost Bread Co.’s pretzel shortbread cookies.
Almost as important as the cuisine was Amanda’s embroidered-leaf veil, which inspired the overall decor, colors and theme. “It was like summer camp,” she says. “Elevated, glamping, whimsical love.”
THE DETAILS
Photographer: Liz Andolina Photography | Venue: Cedar Lakes Estate | Planning: Daughter of Design | Florals: Winsome Floral | Gown: A Little Something White | Veil: A&M Enterprises Bridal | Hair: Shannon Toner of R.J.E.R. Bridal | Makeup: Shimmer and Spice
Published as “Amanda & Alex” in the Summer/Fall 2024 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.
Get more great content from Philadelphia Wedding:
FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | NEWSLETTER
Getting married? Start and end your wedding planning journey with Philadelphia Weddings' guide to the best wedding vendors in the city.