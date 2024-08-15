News

The Culinary-Minded Destination Wedding of Two Philly Chefs

My Loup co-owners Amanda Shulman — also the visionary behind Her Place Supper Club — and Alex Kemp Roussy said “I do” at Cedar Lakes Estate in New York.

cedar lakes estate destination wedding

Amanda­ Shulman and Alex Kemp Roussy at their Cedar Lakes Estate destination wedding / Photography by Liz Andolina Photography

My Loup chefs, co-owners and real-life couple Amanda­ Shulman — also the visionary behind Her Place Supper Club — and Alex Kemp Roussy infused hints of Philadelphia into their culinary-minded wedding­ weekend in Port Jervis, New York last summer. The Grad Hospital pair opted for Cedar Lakes Estate partly because of its food. As they were struggling to find a Philly venue because so many were booked due to post-pandemic rescheduling, “One of my friends called me and was like, ‘I just had the best food at a wedding,’” Amanda recalls. She and Alex were hooked on their first visit.

The ensuing festivities were photographed by Liz Andolina Photography and kicked off with a Friday-night rehearsal dinner filled with peaches — in the backdrop, on the place-card design, in the drinks. On Saturday, the couple and their guests swam and played pickleball before the main event that evening.

peaches

A twist? Cocktail hour preceded the ceremony, allowing Amanda and Alex to celebrate with their friends and family over specially sourced caviar and a trio of signature cocktails. Dinner, dancing and an after-party followed the vows, complete with blueberry and banana cream pies in lieu of a cake. Various vendors­ brought slices of Philly to the celebration. CalligraPhilly­ crafted the invitations and paper goods. For their save-the-dates, the couple sent Lost Bread Co.’s pretzel shortbread cookies.

Almost as important as the cuisine was Amanda’s embroidered-leaf veil, which inspired the overall decor, colors and theme. “It was like summer camp,” she says. “Elevated,­ glamping, whimsical love.”

THE DETAILS
Photographer: Liz Andolina Photography | Venue: Cedar Lakes Estate | Planning: Daughter of Design | Florals: Winsome Floral | Gown: A Little Something White | Veil: A&M Enterprises Bridal | Hair: Shannon Toner of R.J.E.R. Bridal | Makeup: Shimmer and Spice

Published as “Amanda & Alex” in the Summer/Fall 2024 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

