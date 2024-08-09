The Latest Philly-Area Wedding Venues and a New Bakery in Rittenhouse

Plus: A Montco florist to watch and a one-stop shop for rings, gifts and more.

Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect Philly wedding.

There’s always something buzz-worthy happening in Philadelphia’s wedding world — which is good news for marriers-to-be planning their Big Days. Here, we give you the details on a few new wedding venues, a gem of a boutique for jewels, a local bakery’s new digs, and an up-and-coming florist who wants to fill your celebration with blooms. Check it all out below. And if you need more inspiration, head to our local wedding guides.

Venue Debuts in and Around Philly

For: bucolic beauty

Upscale chic meets rustic and relaxed at Finley Catering’s latest venue, set to debut this fall in Delco. With a 5,000-square-foot ballroom and an entire second story just for cocktail hour, the contemporary farmhouse-style structure features indoor and outdoor capabilities, large-scale chandeliers, and a scenic garden, with room for 325 guests for dinner and dancing. 3749 Bridle Walk, Newtown Square.

For: historic grandeur

Imagine your sunset cocktail hour on the Greek Revival building’s terrace, and you’ll be ready to say “I do” to this freshly renovated venue from 12th Street Catering. The first floor of the hall can be customized per your whims, with one ballroom and three other flexible spaces and room for 200 (standing) or 150 (seated). 2101 South College Avenue, Fairmount.

For: timeless opulence

Cescaphe earlier this year took over operations at the iconic ballroom in the circa-1904 Bellevue Hotel and gave the space a refresh that mixed modern accents (a sleek bar) with original Gilded Age details (custom millwork). Up to 500 of your friends can enjoy a seated dinner here (catered by Cescaphe), or 1,500 can party at a cocktail-style affair. 200 South Broad Street, Center City.

A One-Stop Shop for Wedding Rings and Gifts in Fairmount

From the mind behind minimal modern jewelry brand ByRen comes a new brick-and-mortar in Fairmount. Aiyah, Rachael Compton’s mellow boutique, launched in March and houses a consultation room for collaborations with clients on custom creations (including wedding rings and engagement bands) and a retail space displaying her own designs as well as those by other artisans. You’ll also find goods for the home, body and mind — perfect for wedding-party gifting or your newlywed life together. 1809 Fairmount Avenue, Fairmount.

The Sugary’s Rittenhouse Bakery Opens

Still need your wedding cake? Head to The Sugary’s new bakery and retail space in Rittenhouse. It’s a passion project for Lesly McDevitt, who has operated out of her East Falls studio since starting her biz in 2017. The shop features a cute seating area for in-person­ cake tastings, and McDevitt also offers a curated to-go box for couples to sample at home. In addition to all those celebration goodies, The Sugary has single-serve cupcakes, brownies, cookies and other treats to savor, plus specialty coffee drinks to sip. Too sweet? Never. 251 South 21st Street, Rittenhouse.

A Floral Biz in Bloom

For Alanna Messner-Scholl, gardening was her pandemic­ hobby — a way to de-stress from the responsibilities of newborn twins and her career in clinical psychology. But that hobby turned into her now-two-year-old Waverly Flower Co. The sustainable-­floral business is blooming: In April, Messner-Scholl opened an appointment-only studio­ and garden just outside Skippack Village where she uses seasonal blossoms — some of which are grown using a solar-powered aquaponics system — to create­ designs for your wedding. She also offers newlyweds the option of donating their florals to local non­profits after their festivities.­ True flower power.

Published as “New on the Scene” and “The 411” in the Summer/Fall 2024 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

Getting married? Start and end your wedding planning journey with Philadelphia Weddings' guide to the best wedding vendors in the city.