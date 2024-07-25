This Cherry Blossom-Filled Wedding Nodded to the Bride’s Chinese Heritage

At the reception, the groom and bridesmaids put together a surprise flash mob to BTS’s “Dynamite.”

Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect Philly wedding.

The love story of emergency medicine resident physician Dee Luo and urology resident physician Bofeng Chen began in 2014, when they were both med students and chairing the same coed fraternity at Penn. Sparks flew during their interactions, and the couple soon went on a first date, to Han Dynasty — a restaurant that just shy of a decade later would be essential to their wedding.

That arrived in April 2023, two years after Bofeng popped the question at a park near the pair’s Fitler Square residence. (They now live in New York.) The affair, photographed by Grace Winter for Asya Photography, featured an aesthetic that was heavily influenced by Dee’s Chinese heritage; she was born in Wuhan, China, and he in Bucharest, Romania.

The couple’s venue, Power Plant Productions — an industrial photo studio and event space in Old City — was dressed up with 23 porcelain vases (some family heirlooms) and dozens of cherry-blossom branches from Dee’s family home in Missouri.

The asymmetrical arch by Forte Florals popped against the flowy all-white window draping.

Before reading their vows, Dee and Bofeng tied a red ribbon around red wine cups and toasted each other, in a tradition that signifies unity, longevity and cooperation.

The tablescapes were pretty in pink, with cheery linens and florals plus vibrant pops of blue from the vases.

Other touches included bottles of anniversary wines for attendees to sign, to be opened by the couple to commemorate their milestone years; a photo of the duo along with every place setting; and a Federal Donuts wall that was equal parts sentimental and delicious.

“Bofeng convinced me he would always love me by bringing over doughnuts after someone broke into my dorm,” Dee says of the choice to include her favorite dessert in their festivities. Guests were treated to extra desserts they could take home to savor later. Another party favor: Dee’s mom assembled cherry-blossom-inspired tins with rose tea buds inside.

At the reception, the groom and bridesmaids — who had been on the dance team with Dee in college — put together a surprise flash mob to BTS’s “Dynamite.”

And the full-circle Han Dynasty connection? It was only natural for the couple to throw their after-party at the establishment where they’d had their first date. With the nightcaps, the restaurant served spicy noodles — a callback to the dish Bofeng pretended he could handle on said date. “The party kept going until the a.m.!” Dee remembers.

THE DETAILS

Photographer: Grace Winter for Asya Photography | Venue: Power Plant Productions | Event Coordination: Chris Meck of Power Plant Events | Florals: Kate Keihl of Forte Florals | Catering & Cake: O’Neill’s Catering | Rings: Brilliant Earth | Hair: Marisa Campagna and Joy DeLucia of Flawless Finish | Invitations: Zola | Officiant: Tommy Hoopes (friend) | Music: DJ Kevin Kong | Choreographer: Fred Astaire Studios | Doughnut Wall: Federal Donuts | After-Party Venue: Han Dynasty



Published as “Dee & Bofeng” in the Summer/Fall 2024 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

Get more great content from Philadelphia Wedding:

FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | NEWSLETTER

Getting married? Start and end your wedding planning journey with Philadelphia Weddings' guide to the best wedding vendors in the city.