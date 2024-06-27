Vibrant Florals and Playfully Illustrated Signage Animated This Summer Wedding

Siobhan Leonard says her first interaction with now-husband Sean Lewis felt a little taboo. “We met online during a time when app dating was still newish for folks our age,” explains the talent acquisition consultant. The Conshohocken pair connected on OkCupid in late 2013 and had their first IRL meet-cute shortly thereafter.

By Valentine’s Day 2014, Siobhan and Sean — an access coordinator at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia — were official. He popped the question at the Barnes Foundation seven years after that.

Fast-forward to September 2023. The pair’s Big Day at Portico at Awbury Arboretum, a Victorian stone mansion amid the 55-acre public park, was bursting with love and color. “We wanted it to feel like us: a relaxed, fun, well-thought-out, cool cocktail party in a garden,” Siobhan says of the festivities, which were photographed by Brittney Raine Photography.

Shindig Bespoke’s invitations clued guests in about the celebration’s vivid color scheme.

RAM Floral amplified the outdoor atmosphere with saturated arrangements of ranunculus, delphinium, dahlias, dyed blue tulips, ‘Free Spirit’ roses and snowberry. “The flowers were absolutely beautiful, and guests talked about them for months following the wedding,” says the bride.

Siobhan and Sean said “I do” in front of a floral arch that was later repurposed for the sweetheart table.

As for the wedding cake, Whipped Bakeshop crafted this wedding sweet — complete with a wooden cake topper by Use One’s Beam.

They also added a cake for the groom, in celebration of his upcoming 40th birthday.

Another eclectic element that complemented the rich blooms were the illustrations on the table numbers, seating chart, and other day-of paper goods, all done by Son of Grinch designer (and friend of the couple) James Connelly.

Guests selected from grass-fed New York strip with short-rib pithivier, roasted chicken, or ratatouille-quinoa timbale, all depicted on the menus with playful drawings by Connelly.

The table numbers, Sean’s favorite detail, were emblazoned with motifs important to the bride and groom: Penn State, Philly landmarks, sports, travel … and their cat, Dexter.

The bar signage also featured the couple’s cat and signature cocktail, the Purrfect Bourbon Smash.

Photographer: Brittney Raine Photography | Venue: Portico at Awbury Arboretum | Event Coordination: Danielle Pasternak of DPNAK Events | Florals: RAM Floral | Catering: Peachtree Catering | Cake: Whipped Bakeshop | Gown: Essense of Australia from The Wedding Factor | Tuxedo: SuitShop | Rings: LL Pavorsky (engagement ring); Bario Neal (wedding bands) | Attendants’ Attire: Azazie | Hair: Marissa Brennan of Marissa Grace Artistry | Makeup: Hailey Walter and Ashley Hartz of Shimmer and Spice | Invitations: Shindig Bespoke | Transportation: Ace Limousine | Officiant: Omyni Harrell (bride’s sister) | Music: Philadelphia String Quartet (ceremony); DJ Major Taylor of November Electric (reception) | Videographer: Shutter & Sound | Photo Booth: The Majestic Photobooth Co. | Cake Topper: Use One’s Beam | Illustrator: James Connelly of Son of Grinch

Published as “Siobhan & Sean” in the Summer/Fall 2024 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

