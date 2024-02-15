Wait Till You See the Pasta Seating Chart at This Cescaphe Wedding

The cocktails were named for the couple’s two cocker spaniels, Frankie and Leo.

Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect Philly wedding.

The Italian phrase Sei la mia vita (“You are my life”) was ever-present at the wedding of Alexandra Hovatter and Jason Wilkins. The couple’s Big Day, which began with a ceremony at the Cathedral Basilica of Sts. Peter and Paul and continued with a celebration at Cescaphe’s latest outdoor venue, Franklin’s View in Franklin Square, beautifully illustrated their love story while honoring the bride’s Sicilian background.

Said love story began in the fall of 2018, when Alex, an architectural designer, and Jay, a marketing adviser, met through a mutual friend at a Kendrick Lamar concert. For their first date, Alex and Jay strolled the Italian Market before dining at Villa di Roma. It was the first of many dates — and Sunday suppers — to come. Two and a half years later, Jay got down on one knee.

The pair appropriately titled their wedding reception “A Sicilian Affair,” a theme that was enlivened in many fun, authentic ways. Case in point: Moor’s-head vases were placed on several tables — in a nod to the most recent season of HBO’s White Lotus. “The colorful heads depicted men and women and represented Sicilian folklore,” Alex says. (The bride’s middle sister, Nicole Rose Hovatter, sourced the ceramic vases while vacationing in Sicily.)

Another clever detail was the blue-and-white mosaic seating chart executed by the team at Vine & Oak. The display featured shelves of individually packaged pastas that guided guests to their tables. “The bags of pasta — and the assigned tables they signified — ranged from gnocchi to mezzi rigatoni,” the bride notes.

The wall was also inscribed with the Sophia Loren quote, “Everything you see, I owe to spaghetti.” It was a play on words honoring the parents’ table, which was named after the beloved style of pasta.

Guests sat at circular tables bedecked in high and low floral arrangements and dined on one of three entrees — aged New York sirloin with ricotta salata, Chilean sea bass, and a double-cut pork chop.

The drinks were named for the couple’s two cocker spaniels, Frankie and Leo.

There was also an ice sculpture of the pups sharing a single strand of pasta.

THE DETAILS

Photographer: Emily Wren Photography | Venues: Cathedral Basilica of Sts. Peter and Paul (ceremony); Franklin’s View (reception) | Event Decor & Florals: Vine & Oak | Event Design & Coordination: Alex Hovatter (bride); Kim Macaluso Hovatter (bride’s mother) | Catering: Cescaphe | Cake: Butter Sugar Flour | Gown: Viktor&Rolf Mariage from The Wedding Factor | Tuxedo: Vera Wang from Men’s Wearhouse | Rings: DeSimone Jewelers | Attendants’ Attire: Marchesa Notte from Bella Bridesmaids | Hair: Capelli & Trucco | Makeup: Mark Sileo of Makeup Markk | Invitations: The Papery of Philadelphia | Officiant: Gerald Dennis Gill (priest) | Transportation: Cescaphe Trolley and Rolls-Royce | Music: Danny Vanore of the Business Band (wedding band); Ryan Santiago (after-party DJ) | Videographer: Rob Adams Films | Travel Accommodations: Mary Wright Travel | After-Party & Hotel Block: W Philadelphia

Published as “Alexandra & Jason” in the Winter/Spring 2024 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

Get more great content from Philadelphia Wedding:

FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | NEWSLETTER

Getting married? Start and end your wedding planning journey with Philadelphia Weddings' guide to the best wedding vendors in the city.