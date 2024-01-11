Celestial Decor and Jewish Mysticism Took This Synagogue Wedding Out of This World

A top vendor team transformed Congregation Rodeph Shalom into an all-star venue.

Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect Philly wedding.

Rhiannon D’Ambrosio and Harry Bodek’s romance was written in the stars. The pair met back in sixth grade — in the days of AOL Instant Messenger. “I definitely messaged him first,” recalls Rhiannon, a digital product manager at Comcast. “We were boyfriend and girlfriend for two weeks before our middle-school romance was over.”

But as fate would have it, the two stayed in touch over the years, and Harry, a construction manager, eventually asked Rhiannon out — on Instagram. The first date, which occurred just days before the March 2020 pandemic lockdown, was a success. The couple spent the next year falling in love, and Harry popped the question in July 2021.

A year later, the two became newlyweds after marrying at Congregation Rodeph Shalom, the oldest Ashkenazi congregation in the western hemisphere. “Being married under the historic chuppah made me feel so connected to our ancestors and couples who said the same sacred vows years before us,” Rhiannon shares.

Peach Plum Pear Photography snapped all of the special memories, including the first look — one of Harry’s favorite parts of the Big Day.

“I will always remember how Rhiannon looked standing there smiling in her dress,” Harry says. “The ceremony and reception were great, and I had a lot of fun, but when I think of our wedding, I will never forget that moment.”

For the reception, planner Andi Schilawski of Musa Weddings and florist Myrtle & Magnolia turned the synagogue’s simple auditorium into a stunning celestial-themed event space.

Hues of soft pink, off-white, dark green and gold made up the color scheme, and moon and star symbols were found on everything from the save-the-dates to the day-of signage.

Rhiannon and Harry say they took all the recommendations Schilawski provided, including for the lighting and draperies in the auditorium. “Our place settings and arrangements reflected the settings we would have at a dinner party at home,” Rhiannon adds.

The bride and groom don’t drink, so they had a signature mocktail: A Watermelon Nojito was offered to guests as an N/A option.

Tarot and Jewish mysticism also influenced the event. The pair even had a tarot-card reader at the celebration for guests to enjoy. “I really believe we were meant to be,” Rhiannon says, “and I wanted the theme to convey that.”

THE DETAILS

Photographer: Peach Plum Pear Photography | Venue: Congregation Rodeph Shalom | Event Design & Coordination: Musa Weddings | Florals: Myrtle & Magnolia | Catering & Cake: Feast Your Eyes Catering | Gown: Alyssa Kristin from The Ivory Concept | Tuxedo: Indochino | Rings: Angela Monaco Jewelry and Pat Winthrop Jewelers | Attendants’ Attire: BHLDN | Hair & Makeup: Made Up On the Go | Invitations & Signage: House of Catherine | Officiant: Jill Maderer (rabbi); Bradley Hyman (cantor) | Transportation: Sterling Limousine & Transportation Services | Music: DJ Lowbeezy | Draping: On Q Productions | Lighting: Synergetic | Favors: Weckerly’s (ice-cream sandwiches) | Tarot-card reader: Regan Tilton (friend)

Published as “Rhiannon & Harry” in the Winter/Spring 2024 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

Get more great content from Philadelphia Wedding:

FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | NEWSLETTER

Getting married? Start and end your wedding planning journey with Philadelphia Weddings' guide to the best wedding vendors in the city.