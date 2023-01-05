This Coffee-Loving Couple Had Their First Date and Wedding at La Colombe

Their favorite caffeinated beverage inspired everything from the color scheme to the signature drinks.

Ah, coffee. It’s the gift that keeps on giving. It keeps many of us fueled throughout the day. It amps up many a martini. And the shops where it’s brewed often serve as places to catch up with friends and family — or go on a first date, just like this couple did. Their springtime La Colombe wedding was the culmination of a love story centered on coffee, and Heart & Rae Photography snapped all the buzz below.

Coffee is the undeniable cornerstone of Josue Manjarrez Linares and Domenica Caporusso’s relationship. The biomedical engineer and registered dietitian, respectively, first connected on the dating app Coffee Meets Bagel in 2018. After matching, they planned to meet in person at La Colombe.

“She’s late,” Josue recalls thinking when Domenica finally arrived at the Fishtown flagship, “but she’s cute with a beautiful smile, so we’ll see how it goes.” The two ended up briefly dating before Domenica put Josue in the “friendzone” so she could figure out some personal matters (namely, her living situation and career path). But when the pandemic struck in March 2020, their regular trail walks sparked a change of heart in Domenica. The pair spent that summer making memories down the Shore. Not long after, in May 2021, Josue popped the question at sunrise on the sand in Ocean City.

For their April 2022 wedding, Domenica and Josue said “I do” at Church of the Holy Family in Sewell, then took it back to the place where it all began for their reception, which the bride describes as a dream come true.

Naturally, each element of their union was inspired by their favorite caffeinated beverage. “We had coffee-colored roses, a signature espresso drink, coffee-rubbed short ribs, espresso cupcakes,” Domenica shares.

A rustic installation of baby’s breath served as a photo wall and a backdrop to the guest tables.

The 72 attendees were treated to cupcakes in various flavors, including vanilla chocolate-chip with raspberry buttercream, strawberry mimosa, chocolate truffle, and cardamom espresso crunch.

Two of the drinks, the Roo Paloma and the Rog Old-Fashioned, were named for the couple’s pets. The Doesway, an espresso martini, is a blend of Domenica’s and Josue’s nicknames.

The theme also extended to their favors — La Colombe Draft Lattes, La Colombe mugs inscribed with “Roasted with LOVE in Philadelphia,” and churros, a nod to Mexico, where the groom was born. (The sweets are also Domenica’s favorite dessert.)

Sure, there were moments that didn’t totally revolve around coffee. While taking couple portraits at Race Street Pier, for example, the photographer spotted the cherry blossoms on the nearby median, so the trio snapped scenic photos amid the petals on a whim. And Domenica and her bridesmaids donned temporary tattoos of Josue with maracas. (The bride calls the tattoos a playful homage to her groom’s Mexican heritage.) Josue had no idea they were tattooed until the wedding-party and couple portraits.

But then it was back to the brew. Adds Domenica, “It was all centered around the love we have for that glorious cup of coffee.”

THE DETAILS

Photographer: Heart & Rae Photography | Venues: Church of the Holy Family (ceremony); La Colombe (reception and catering) | Event Design & Coordination: I Do Wedding & Event Planning | Florals: Tame Florals | Cake and Cupcakes: Whipped Bakeshop | Gown: Private label from Simplicity Boutique | Groom’s Attire: Chadmoore Formal Wear | Rings: Bernie Robbins Jewelers | Bridesmaids’ Dresses: Azazie | Hair: Julie Gianvito | Makeup: Belle by Natalie | Invitations: Truly Engaging by MagnetStreet | Officiant: Thanh Pham (priest) | Transportation: Park Avenue Limousine and Kingz Transportation | Music & Entertainment: DJ Maybach of Wired Up Entertainment | Dance Lessons: Art in Motion Dance & Fitness

Published as “Domenica & Josue” in the Winter/Spring 2023 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

