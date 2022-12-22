The Groom DJ’d the After-Party at His Festive Union League Wedding

Family and friends signed ornaments instead of a guest book.

It’s our last real wedding of the year — so of course we had to keep up with the festive theme. This time, we’re bringing you a Union League wedding during which the groom made a cameo as a DJ. Alison Conklin snapped all the good cheer. And if you’re looking for more to keep your spirits bright, check out these recent celebrations and all of our proposal coverage, too.

Every time Mount Laurel native Erin Logue saw the Union League all dressed up for Christmas, she knew she wanted to get married at the historic club over the holidays. That finally happened on November 27th, 2021, when she and Anthony Astorga celebrated their union.

But let’s back up to when the couple — she a buyer for Burlington, he a senior manager at accounting firm Grant Thornton — met, at an Eagles tailgate Anthony’s friends held every Sunday. Erin’s sister was also a frequent attendee, so when Erin graduated college and moved to Philly, she brought her along. There were first impressions (Erin thought Anthony, who grew up in Washington Township, was the “life of every party,” and he thought she was “fun-loving”) and a first date at Sampan in Center City. That was on November 11, 2016.

Three years later, Anthony proposed, and the couple began plotting their Big Day, initially planned for November 2020. As the story goes, their union was postponed due to the pandemic.

And when it finally took place, their welcome signage summed it up: “We waited an extra year for this … party accordingly.”

The couple and their 210 guests did just that. Following the ceremony at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, the group headed to the club, which was (of course!) beautifully bedecked for the season.

Anthony and Erin’s decor further amped up the romantically festive feel — floating candles lining the steps, a wintry mix of florals (white garden roses, hydrangea, peonies and more) and greenery (garlands, juniper, seeded eucalyptus and others) in the bouquets and centerpieces, and varied arrangements (glass stem vases in assorted heights, pearls, gold votives) on the tables. And instead of a guest book, friends and family signed ornaments.

A surprise moment? The couple’s co-maid of honor and best man gave a joint speech during which they made Anthony get up and sing. It was no sweat for this performer — who doubles as his alter-ego DJ Storgy. Naturally, the groom DJ’d the after-party (donning the red velvet jacket he’d changed into after dinner).

Ask the couple to describe their union, and they’ll say it was elegant, joyful, magical and fun — the best day and night ever.

THE DETAILS

