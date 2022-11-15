A Dress You Can Swim in at Grace Loves Lace, and More Wedding Attire News

Plus: Daalarna Couture at Lovely Bride, Ever After Bridal debuts in West Chester and a trunk show with Cad & The Dandy.

One of the most memorable aspects of your Big Day is what you wear. Whether it’s a high-drama ballgown or a sleek jumpsuit, a formal tux or a laidback suit, your wedding attire showcases your personal style in a one-of-a-kind way. And the Philadelphia area has no shortage of options, with an ever-growing lineup of collections, shops and trunk shows to help you create your look. Below, you’ll find just a few of the latest additions to the wedding fashion scene.

A Wedding Dress That Literally Makes a Splash

That comes courtesy of Grace Loves Lace in Center City. The Australian independent bridal brand opened earlier this year, bringing its ethically crafted, sustainably sourced gowns to soon-to-be-weds all over our city. And in October, the designer unveiled its latest collection, dubbed Memoirs of Her. The line of eight gowns and two veils has an overall sleek aesthetic, with figure-hugging silhouettes, slits and unique fabrics. Case in point: The Zsa Zsa is crafted from luminescent stretch lycra should you want to jump in the pool post-party. (The dress is also cold-hand-washable, so you won’t have to worry about damaging it while out for a swim with your new partner-in-life.) The La Paz, meanwhile, is made from 100 percent recycled ivory stretch lace with the brand’s “Fan Me” design featuring pearlescent thread — though we’re particularly enamored with its cute capped sleeves. Perhaps our favorite is the simple elegance of the Anu; it features asymmetrical sleeves and a back bow that can be tied multiple ways. The collection has both made-to-order and ready-to-wear options. Grace Loves Lace is open by appointment only. 1719 Chestnut Street.

Lovely Bride’s Latest Dreamy Line

Earlier this year, Lovely Bride in Old City added Daalarna Couture to its collection of easy-breezy, boho-chic designers. The salon is the only stockist in the greater Philadelphia area to carry the brand, whose gowns are made in Budapest and feature ethereal, dreamy silhouettes. “The brand feels fresh and modern while keeping a whimsical romance,” says owner Ivy Solomon. “It is soft and feminine while still being a little sexy.” She adds that she’s seen clients express interest in 3-D lace — something Daalarna does well. Lovely Bride is open by appointment only. 237 Market Street.

West Chester’s Unique New Bridal Salon

Back in June, Andrea Olazagasti purchased the former Oz Bridal in West Chester and has since transformed it into Ever After Bridal. The 700-square-foot shop, which officially debuted in September, features gowns on the main floor and intimate accessories on the lower level. Yep, that means you can buy your dress by labels such as Sincerity Bridal by Justin Alexander, Libelle Bridal, Anna Kara and Liv by Kelly Faetanini (a Pennsylvania exclusive), then shop a selection of lingerie and adult toys afterward. “Our philosophy is that we want women to feel comfortable, confident and empowered by the body they have been blessed with, and we’re excited to offer a little something extra,” said Olazagasti in a press release. (She, by the way, celebrated her own “I do’s” with JT Hearn, co-owner of Roots Cafe, in August 2021.) Ever After is open for walk-ins Thursdays and Fridays beginning at 2:30 p.m. and by-appointment-only the rest of the week. 124 West Market Street.

A Bespoke Tailoring Trunk Show on November 17th

The Union League of Philadelphia in Center City will welcome folks for a by-appointment-only Cad & The Dandy trunk show on Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m. Steve Knorsch, managing director USA, and Ian Meiers, co-founder of the modern bespoke Savile Row tailoring house, will be on-hand for the evening, which will feature fittings, swatch books for shirts, suits, formalwear and outerwear, and more. So what is bespoke, exactly? “A bespoke suit is always made from a unique pattern made specifically for each individual,” says Knorsch. “It is a one-of-a-kind garment measured for you with all of the finishing and details created to your specifications and refined over a series of fittings.” While Cad & The Dandy doesn’t have a brick-and-mortar Philly location (the closest is in Midtown Manhattan), the local trunk show can help you begin the process, which typically takes place over three appointments — a consultation to chat about specific looks and cloth, design the garment, and take measurements; a toile in which the test garment is fitted; and a final fitting for small alterations if needed. (You can continue the eight-to-10-week process when Cad & The Dandy holds its next Philly trunk show in the spring, visit the NYC location, or make other arrangements at your consultation.) Knorsch suggests coming prepared with an idea of your style and needs, such as colors, textures, patterns and fabric weight (if your wedding is in the winter or spring, for example). To make an appointment, click here. 140 South Broad Street.

