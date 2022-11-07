A Romantic Getaway-Inspired Wedding in the Poconos

The waterfall at the Ledges Hotel was a gorgeous ceremony backdrop.

The Poconos are always a good idea — particularly when you’re looking for a unique wedding venue with woodsy-chic charm. Enter this late-summer Ledges Hotel wedding and reception at the nearby Boiler Room (both Settlers Hospitality properties), which makes us long for a mountainside escape. Once you read the story and see the photos by Redfield Photography, we can almost guarantee you will, too.

It might have been a frigid January night, but designer Tessa Tripodi and producer John Nacey weren’t letting the chill stop them from savoring every moment of their first date. The Germantown couple, who initially connected on Tinder, were spending the evening on South Street — dinner at an Afghan restaurant and a short bar crawl around the city. Neither wanted the date to end.

“I kept suggesting more and more things to do,” says John. And they’ve had a blast together ever since, from their three years of dating to their winter 2019 engagement — at the top of the Duomo in Florence, Italy, no less — to their Big Day, which they describe as a “romantic getaway with a modern twist,” on September 5, 2021.

The Ledges Hotel, a rustic destination in Hawley, was a natural fit for the ceremony. The duo said “I do” on the outdoor deck, against a gorgeous backdrop of the adjacent waterfall. Both Tessa and John wrote their own vows: The bride took a more traditional approach, while the groom wrote a poem. Coincidentally, both referenced water.

John’s favorite moment came before the union, when the pair shared time alone. “With the craziness and rushing around starting early that morning, I felt having a chance to be together before the ceremony introduced an intimate moment I’ll cherish forever.”

The celebration continued at the nearby Boiler Room at the Hawley Silk Mill, a repurposed 1880s factory; the couple arrived in Tessa’s stepfather’s 1970 Plymouth Valiant. “We knew we had to drive [over], and we figured we would do it in style,” says the bride. The industrial setting complemented their elegant, moody color scheme. Arrangements of orange-brown ‘Leonidas’ roses, burgundy dahlias, burgundy and red ranunculus, blue sea thistle and more accented the space, and supple mahogany chairs providing dinner seating for the 50 guests.

For Tessa, finally sitting down at the sweetheart table was special because she felt she truly experienced the love and warmth in the room. “The feeling was indescribable.”

There were many personal touches as well, like cocktail napkins featuring key locations throughout their life together (including where they met and got engaged). The signature drinks — The Rye Doopy and Three Whiskers — were named for their pets. For favors, guests were given honey harvested from Tessa’s mother’s hives and bomboniere, an Italian tradition to honor family members who couldn’t attend due to pandemic-related travel restrictions.

And for the last dance, Tessa’s sister and maid of honor, Gemma Tripodi, asked the DJ to play “Night Moves” by Bob Seger. It was Tessa and Gemma’s favorite song growing up together — a touching surprise for the bride and her groom.

THE DETAILS

Photographer: Redfield Photography | Venues: Ledges Hotel (ceremony); The Boiler Room at the Hawley Silk Mill (reception and catering) | Planning/Design & Invitations: Tripdy Designs | Florals: Steele Orchid | Bride’s Gown: Theia Couture from Lovely Bride | Bridesmaids’ Attire: Revelry | Hair: Gemma Tripodi (bride’s sister) | Makeup: Cyndi Bates of Utopia Salon and Day Spa | Groom’s Attire: Indochino | Entertainment: 570 Events | Cake: Cocoon Coffee House & Bakery | Officiant: Emily Nacey (groom’s sister) | Rings: Family heirloom (engagement ring); Bario Neal & Etsy (wedding bands)

