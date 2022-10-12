This New Design Studio Creates Incredible Custom Decor Details for Your Wedding

Discover Oak and Sparrow’s large-scale escort walls, plus more Philly Big Day news.

There are so many elements to wedding planning — finding your venue, figuring out your food and drink, and designing your decor, among them. But we’re here to help you out. In this post, you’ll read about some of the chicest modern decor touches you can bring to your Philly Big Day, a custom brew option for beer-loving soon-to-be-weds, and a re-envisioning of a view-driven venue. Check it all out below.

The Sweetest Wedding-Day Decor Details

What happens when a planner and a stationer join forces? You get Oak and Sparrow, a year-old South Jersey-based design studio that handcrafts large-scale custom wedding-day decor details. It’s the vision of Jaclyn Fisher (Two Little Birds Planning) and Christy Howton (Papertree Studio), who are filling a need for clients in search of high-quality, statement-making items like wooden escort walls or acrylic seating charts. Fisher’s builder-husband, Dan, constructs the pieces; Howton oversees the graphic design; Fisher tackles the creative concepts and logistics and advises on what works best for the season. Their new flower-box escort wall is perfect for spring and summer.

Brew Your Own Big Day Beer

My Local Brew Works, a custom craft nanobrewery based out of Globe Dye Works in Northeast Philly, is now offering personalized suds for your celebration — that you brew yourselves. You’ll have some help, by way of founders Tim Montague and Wayne Humphrey, who will guide you through each stage of the process to ensure you don’t serve slop on your Big Day. If you book the full six-hour package, expect (among other things) a pre-brew consultation to define the beer style, recipe, quantity and other specifics; a guided tour of the brewery; lunch and a beer sampling; and a final toast. As for the actual brewing process? You’ll select from ingredients like malt, yeast and hops; then, Montague and Humphrey will demonstrate how to add in each element. While your beer is fermenting, you’ll create a custom label and name. The Bespoke Brewing package starts at $120 per person. 4500 Worth Street, Suite J2.

Weddings Begin Anew at Cira Centre — and the Views Are Tops

Yep, you can get hitched again at Cira Centre Atrium for the first time since the pandemic. The popular “I do” spot’s re-debut comes as part of Garces Trading Company’s new concept at the Cira Centre in University City, complete with a coffee shop, restaurant, bakery, marketplace, wine shop and more. Located next to 30th Street Station (making it ideal for out-of-town guests) and adjacent to GTC, the venue sets the scene with incredible views of the Philly skyline and the Schuylkill River from its glass facade. The venue has A/V capabilities and a customizable floor plan, with room for 250 seated guests, and options for both your ceremony and reception. Perhaps the best part is it’ll be catered by the Garces team, ensuring your food will be just as incredible as those views. 2929 Arch Street.

