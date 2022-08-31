Here’s What Your Wedding at Franklin’s View, Cescaphe’s Latest Venue, Could Look Like

You’ll party under clear-top tents in Franklin Square.

Cescaphe continues to make its mark on Philly’s wedding world thanks to the addition of outdoor venue Franklin’s View. Located in Franklin Square, the destination soft opened in 2021, held its grand debut this past spring and joins a citywide lineup that includes Cescaphe Ballroom, Vie, The Lucy, the Down Town Club, and Water Works. (The brand is no longer hosting weddings at Tendenza.)

The new destination was born from CEO Joe Volpe’s “love for the uniquely beautiful outdoor spaces the city has to offer,” he says.

“This, paired with our couples’ desire for more outdoor venue options, made the decision to partner with Franklin Square on this contemporary, romantic event space an easy one.”

While it’s in a public park and near the always-bustling Independence Mall, Franklin’s View feels secluded. Its location on the east side puts it on the opposite end of the park’s playground and mini-golf course; it also has its own entrance on 6th Street. Two clear-top tents — a 2,800-square-foot cocktail area and 5,000-square-foot reception area — connect via gazebo walkways. Depending on which tent you’re in, there will be geometric, beaded or taper-candlelight chandeliers, black Chivari chairs, high and low tables, overhead fabric drapes and string lights. Early American barn-board flooring adds a hint of history to the modern reception tent — as does the nearby presence of Center City’s only carousel and oldest functioning public water fountain in the U.S.

The venue can host receptions of about 300 guests for a sit-down dinner and 250 with a dance floor. Holding your ceremony on-site? The nuptials will take place in the reception area, in front of a shiplap-wall backdrop. The space will be flipped while your guests are enjoying cocktail hour and taking in the views of the Ben Franklin Bridge.

Of course, any Cescaphe wedding comes with plenty of perks via the brand’s all-inclusive package. Franklin’s View will only host one event per day. The festivities can be customized with a personalized ice sculpture, chef-attended food stations, a raw bar, an open bar, three-course dinner and more — all tailored to your tastes. Amenities also include a private wedding suite, formal place settings, and a choice of over 200 linens.

The Cescaphe team can provide vendor recs for everything from entertainment to photography; florals, lighting and installs are offered through in-house florist Beautiful Blooms. And Capelli & Trucco can help you primp for the Big Day.

Interested? Franklin’s View is available for bookings now; for more information, click here. 200 North 6th Street.

