A Colorful and Vibrant Modern-Boho Front & Palmer Wedding

More than 17 types of plants and flowers were used in the ceremony arch.

Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect Philly wedding.

There’s just something about a vibrant color palette. Put the right shades together, and they can add life and energy to a celebration — and generally make everyone want to smile. Such is the case with the yellows, pinks, oranges, reds, greens and more at this personality-filled fall Front & Palmer wedding, photographed by Peach Plum Pear Photo. See all the playful, happy hues below.

Jenna Brodowski, a critical-care technician, and Angela Pables, a luxury liquor specialist, started their love story the way many other people do — at work. Jenna had just taken a new job as a cashier at a liquor store; Angie, Jenna’s manager, was tasked with training her. They instantly connected and soon went on their first date.

Three and a half years later, in December 2019, Angie popped the question. While the Mount Laurel pair didn’t want a long engagement, they took their nearly two-year pandemic delay in stride, enjoying each moment of planning their future.

Their Big Day at Front & Palmer, a former factory turned loft-style venue in Kensington, was everything they wanted, from start to finish. While Jenna and Angie were walking through the city snapping first-look photos, onlookers honked, waved, and yelled out congratulatory messages: “It was really heartwarming,” Angie says.

The couple gravitated away from a ballroom wedding aesthetic and instead designed a modern-boho event that was intimate, energetic and filled with color.

More than 17 types of plants and flowers — dahlias, ranunculus, lisianthus, ‘Quicksand’ roses, astilbe, spray roses and pampas grass — embellished the ceremony arch (it was later reused at the reception) and round and rectangular tables, not to mention the bouquets and boutonnieres.

Rather than sit down to a formal dinner, the 138 guests enjoyed food outposts that included a taco bar, a carving station, and an “Italian Market.” For their signature cocktails, Jenna picked the Pink Lady, a fruity tequila drink, and Angie chose the Bewitching Broom, a vodka, lemon juice and seltzer­ option. And margaritas were served in mini tequila bottles.

Angie made a statue of their dog, Sven, which sat next to their red velvet creation. Because Angie has celiac disease, the duo also had a smaller, gluten-free cannoli cake.

Angie is a drummer, so in lieu of a guest book, the pair had everyone sign blank records with metallic markers, to be framed and displayed in the newlyweds’ home.

A final touch? In lieu of traditional favors, the couple made donations in their guests’ names to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and Burlington County Animal Alliance, two organizations close to their hearts.

THE DETAILS

Photographer: Peach Plum Pear Photo | Venue: Front & Palmer | Event Design: Jenna Brodowski and Angie Pables (the couple) | Florals: Blossom Bliss Florist | Catering & Cake: Feast Your Eyes Catering | Gluten-Free Cake: Tiffany’s Bakery | Gown: Pearl by Enzoani from Country Way Bridal | Bridesmaids’ Dresses: Azazie, Lulus, Revelry and Jenny Yoo | Tuxedos: SuitShop | Hair: Bernadette Scott (Jenna); Kelsey Reres (Angie) | Makeup: Madison Ramirez (Jenna); Seanmarie Reres (Angie) | Entertainment: Evans Entertainment | Officiant: Sara Deegan (friend) | Rings: Kristin Coffin Jewelry (Jenna); JG Kronenberger Fine Jewelry (Angie) | Seating Chart & Calligraphy: TZAP Lasercraft | Photo Booth: The Best Philly Photobooth

Originally published as “Jenna & Angela” in the summer/fall 2022 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

Get more great content from Philadelphia Wedding:

FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | NEWSLETTER

Getting married? Start and end your wedding planning journey with Philadelphia Weddings' guide to the best wedding vendors in the city.