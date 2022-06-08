Rustic Details and Indian Traditions Made This Wedding Pure Magic

Bride Nicole Dhruv’s aunt designed all of her attire via midnight Zoom calls from India.

We continue our Pride coverage this week with another real wedding — and one of our favorite mashups to date. It’s a Thornbury Farm CSA wedding that melded rustic, country details with Indian traditions. See how the couple pulled it off below thanks to photos by Lightyear Studio.

Danielle Brumbley got a little help from her friend during her first date with Nicole Dhruv. The couple, who had connected on Tinder, chose to have brunch at the same restaurant where Danielle’s best pal worked. She was also Danielle and Nicole’s server — and informed every staff member it was their first date. The restaurant team checked in on the soon-to-be lovers throughout their six-hour rendezvous.

Six months later, Danielle, a high school teacher, proposed. And four months after that, Nicole, a data scientist, popped the question, too. Their ensuing wedding on September 11, 2021, at Thornbury Farm, a market and CSA in Chester County, fused country-chic details with Indian traditions in honor of their love story.

Nicole’s aunt (and officiant), Rupa Dhruv, designed all of her dresses; she took all measurements to make the vision come to life via midnight Zoom calls, says Nicole. As if that wasn’t enough, Rupa also made nine bridesmaids’ dresses and the attire for Nicole’s brother, dad and male cousins.

“I honestly think my aunt should go into the wedding industry,” says Nicole. “She helped us so much.”

And when Danielle first caught sight of Nicole in her attire, it was a beautiful and hilarious moment — unique to this couple. The photographer told Danielle that Nicole would come up behind her and tap her on the shoulder, and then he’d snap their first look.

“So there I waited facing the woods anxiously, and then I heard it — my Indian empress dropped her familiar potty mouth,” says Danielle. “‘What the fuck, I look like a fucking Christmas tree!’” Danielle started laughing, turned around and her jaw dropped. “I saw a Christmas tree,” she jokes. “Just kidding, I saw my Indian empress fiancée, and I cried because she was so gorgeous.”

As for Nicole’s favorite moments, Danielle’s baraat came first. “I secretly watched as she came in with her parade, dancing while riding a horse,” says Nicole.

“Her smile was so big, and it was incredible.” She also adored being carried in her paiki “seeing literally everyone and everything.” But the best view was straight ahead, she says: “Danielle’s big smile at the end of the pavilion. I get to walk down the aisle to that face.”

The rest of the festivities were equally special. The decor featured rustic and natural elements (hanging baskets of seasonal plants, assorted green ornamental cabbage, protea cabbage roses and succulents, including ones guests took home as favors, along with paper-box crafts homemade by Nicole’s mom).

For the menu, Nicole and Danielle worked with Subhash Vig, director of events for Mirage Banquet Hall — an arm of Mehtani Restaurant Group — on the assortment of Indian fare, such as chicken and lamb dishes, dahls, rice, naan and roti. And Desserts by Dana designed an elegant cake with a rainbow interior.

Ask the couple to describe their celebration, and they call it the “best day of our lives.” We can’t help but agree.

THE DETAILS

Photographer: Lightyear Studio | Venue: Thornbury Farm CSA | Planning/Design: Donielle Warren of Elegant Events | Florals: Sheila Corbett of Elegant Events Florist | Catering: Mirage Banquet Hall and Party Host Helpers | Bar & Beverages: Frank’s Wine | Danielle’s Gown: David’s Bridal | Nicole’s Attire & Bridesmaids’ Dresses: Handmade by Rupa Dhruv (Nicole’s aunt) | Hair & Makeup: Beautiful Brides Philly | Henna: Henna by Sushma | Suits: Men’s Wearhouse | Entertainment: DJ Ravi Jackson and KV Carriage | Cake: Desserts by Dana | Transportation: Ace Limousine | Officiants: Rupa Dhruv and Suresh Babu | Rings: Suresh Mulani | Rentals & Party Decor: A to Z Party Rental

