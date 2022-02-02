Just One of the Most Glamorous, Floral-Filled Ballroom Weddings We’ve Ever Seen

A rope-like installation — repurposed from the ceremony — draped above the sweetheart table, which was blanketed by roses and hydrangeas.

Every couple has their own personal style for their Big Day, and whether it’s a simple and pared-down party or a go-big-or-go-home bash, we’re here for it. This glamorous Ballroom at the Ben wedding has plenty of inspiration for the latter — thanks to its lush florals, gilded decor and sophisticated attire. Tyler Boye Photography and Hitched Productions photographed all the gorgeous details below.

Jazmine Reeves and Tyshawn Bell met while attending middle school in Camden, Delaware, but he didn’t ask her out until high school — via text. “I’m still not sure where he got my number,” says Jazmine, a recruiting manager for Amazon. When Tyshawn, a year ahead of Jazmine, graduated, their relationship turned long-distance. But the two knew they were meant to be.

Eight years went by as they cultivated their love from afar: They attended college and started their careers in different states. Tyshawn even spent a year playing pro basketball overseas. (He now works with high-risk children.) Finally, in 2016, the couple settled — together — in Jessup, Maryland. The next few years were filled with joy: They welcomed baby girl Kaia in 2017, got engaged in 2018, and had their second daughter, Oaklynn, in 2019.

They expected to continue the celebration by getting hitched in May 2020 at the Ballroom at the Ben, a renovated turn-of-the-century venue, but the pandemic forced them to postpone until the following year.

In the end, Jazmine and Tyshawn were thrilled with the outcome. The setting was pure glamour: an opulent ballroom; a white, ivory and gold color palette; and high-drama floral installations.

Even the trimmed-down guest list (90 instead of 209) had a silver lining: It allowed the pair to spend more one-on-one time with their family and friends.

Rather than doing some of the more traditional activities (like a bouquet or garter toss), the couple and their wedding party made time for photos of them popping champagne. “We love how it truly captured how much fun we had,” says the bride.

A particularly special guest of honor? Jazmine’s formerly incarcerated brother, who surprised her as the couple was taking portraits.

As for that ceremony, it was unforgettable. Says Jazmine: “After so many years of being together, our commitment to each other in that moment was overwhelming.”

THE DETAILS

Photographer: Tyler Boye Photography & Hitched Productions | Venue: The Ballroom at the Ben | Planning/Design: Christine Harmon of ChrisFête Events | Florals: Event Loft Floral & Event Design | Catering: Finley Catering | Bride’s Gown: Pnina Tornai from Kleinfeld Bridal | Bridesmaids’ Attire: Bella Bridesmaids | Hair: Milan Barnes of TopFlight Studio | Makeup: Robin Lynette of Recharge Beauty & Wellness | Groom’s Attire: Custom-made by 9Tailors | Entertainment: Dj Sparkx and Donald “Scoob” Walker | Cake: Mole Street Baker | Invitations: Green Mango Kraft, Minted, and Boxed Wedding Invitations | Transportation: Ace Limousine | Videography: Williams Wedding Co. | Officiant: Dawn Johnson-Harmon | Custom Backdrop and Seating Chart: DFW Event Design | Rentals: Party Rental Ltd. (tabletop); High Style Rentals (chairs) | Rehearsal Dinner Decor: Carl Alan Floral Artistry | Rehearsal Dinner Venue & Catering: Kimpton Hotel Monaco | Flower Girls’ Attire: Kingdom Boutique

