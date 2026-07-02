Amy Needle Wants Philly’s 250th to Become a Collective Core Memory

The Historic Philadelphia CEO wants 2026 to feel bigger than fireworks and fanfare — the kind of once-in-a-generation celebration Philadelphians will still talk about decades from now.

Welcome back to Masters of Ceremonies, where, in the lead-up to Philly’s biggest summer ever, I’ll be talking to some of the people behind the scenes making it all happen. From America’s 250th to the World Cup and beyond, you’ll get to know a little bit more about the folks working to bring Philly to the world — and bring the world to Philly.

Today: Amy Needle, president and CEO of Historic Philadelphia

Needle has spent decades turning the city’s history into something lively, accessible, and actually … fun. Twenty years ago, that meant reopening Franklin Square; these days, it means helping steer Philly’s massive 250th festivities. As co-chair of the Historic District 250th Committee, she is making sure 2026 feels bigger than a single summer, using initiatives like 52 Weeks of Firsts (which started on January 3rd and runs through December 26th) to create the kind of core memories Philadelphians might still be talking about 50 years from now.

What does a typical day look like for you right now with Summer 2026 in full swing?

It’s busy. Lots of meetings, lots of Zooms, lots of in-person events … meetings and meetings and meetings. We are thrilled to have visitors and the anticipation that everybody is coming, but it’s what we all work for all year long, every year. Obviously, this one is just extra special.

What are you most looking forward to in Philly this summer?

Well, in addition to what we’re doing for the Historic District, [nonprofit] Historic Philadelphia runs the Betsy Ross house, we run Once Upon a Nation with storytelling and tours, and we run Franklin Square. So, I’m really looking forward to just seeing all the people come into Philadelphia, whether they’re here to celebrate the country’s 250th anniversary, whether they’re coming for a World Cup, or whether they’re coming for the MLB All-Star Game. What Historic Philadelphia does is makes the history relevant and real; it educates and entertains visitors while they’re here.

So, it’s 2076, and Philly is getting ready to celebrate the country’s tricentennial. And future planners are looking back at 2026 saying, “Let’s try and do something like that again!” What are they referring to?

Hopefully that it was a very happy, peaceful time in the city with lots of visitors and a whole month-long celebration.

Well, with 52 Weeks of Firsts, it’s actually a year-long celebration, right?

Yeah, I mean, the great thing about 52 Weeks of Firsts is just that. We’re not just celebrating what happened 250 years ago — a lot of the firsts that we’re celebrating happened in between those years. Everything from the first computer to the first Girl Scout cookie sale to the first children’s hospital. You know, there are so many firsts to celebrate, we needed all 52 weeks to do it. And we could do this celebration any year, because it’s really a Philadelphia celebration. We’re finding that Philadelphians really appreciate the opportunity to go out and find these Firsts and celebrate every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at all these different locations. So that’s been really great.

If you could talk to a tourist who’s in town this summer, let’s say for the 250th, what else would you tell them to do while they’re in Philly?

I mean, I always tell everybody they have to go to Reading Terminal. I think it’s just such a spectacular place and such a wonderful melting pot for visitors to go and see. And then, of course, selfishly, I would need to tell them to go to the Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival, which has a celebration of all the things Philadelphia is celebrating this summer in one section. I think that’s going to be really popular.

What is a less cliche Philly souvenir you’d recommend for someone to take a little piece of the city home with them?

A Phillies hat!

What is your favorite Philly memory?

All of mine, of course, have to do with work. So, way back, I, with Mayor Rendell, produced the city’s Millennium celebration that was 24 hours of different events — that’s a great memory. When we opened the Pennsylvania Convention Center, that’s also a great memory. And then, last but not least is 20 years ago, when we opened Franklin Square for the first time.

Wait, let’s go back to the 24-hour New Year’s. That sounds amazing. What was going on at, say, three in the morning?

So, each hour there was a different event. And the Convention Center was open for free and we had clocks that celebrated midnight for all the different time zones. So at three o’clock, let me see if I can do this: Midnight was fireworks at Penn’s Landing. One o’clock, Henri David did something on South Street: He launched himself from a high reach. Two o’clock was an old-time fireworks show in Rittenhouse Square. Three o’clock … Gosh, what was three o’clock? I’m gonna have to look it up, and I’ll let you know, because that’s really going to bother me.

[True to her word, Needle got me an answer. Cari Feiler Bender, who reps Historic Philadelphia, tells me that late-night slot went to a screening of the Rocky Horror Picture Show.]

Who’s your favorite Philly mascot, past or present?

Um, furry or non-furry?

I mean, I was thinking like a sports mascot, but if you have a different interpretation of it, I’m game!

The biggest cheerleader of Philadelphia is Ed Rendell. So, if I have to pick a furry one, I would say the Phillie Phanatic; if I have to pick a cheerleader, Ed Rendell.

What’s your favorite Philly restaurant, or one Philly food or specific dish that visitors should be sure to eat while they’re here?

There’s too many, it’s very hard. Am I going Stephen Starr? Am I going old school? That’s where I’m torn.

There’s no wrong answer. We have the best restaurants in the world.

You know what? I’m gonna say the Saloon. Because I feel like it’s so classic and still holds up.

[Needle got back to me later that week and revised her answer to the Italian Market fave Blue Corn, so take that as a bonus pick.]

You’re making a Philly playlist. What song is kicking it off?

I mean, it has to be “Philadelphia Freedom.” It’s a classic.

And finally: People are talking a lot about what 2026 will be like for visitors. But I’m wondering what you hope it means for Philadelphians, if there’s a lasting mark or a collective memory that you hope we’ll carry with us.

You know, I was 10 when the Bicentennial happened, and I specifically remember elements of the Bicentennial, I think it’s a core memory. And a lot of people have been talking about that: People have been saying they have a memory of being in Valley Forge, because that was when Valley Forge opened, or being in front of Independence Hall. And I think what we’re trying to do, both for residents and for visitors, is to give some core memories and have people feel like, Okay, I remember being a part of that. That’s what is special, that’s you want to create for your families, for your friends, to feel like you’re a part of something.