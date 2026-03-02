The Best of the Rest: The Athletes Who Just Missed Our “Most Philly” List
We couldn't fit everyone in the top 25, but these folks deserve some recognition, too.
By now you’ve hopefully checked out our 25 Most Philly Athletes of All Time list, which ran the gamut from Vince Papale to Smarty Jones to our #1 pick, Allen Iverson.
That ranking wasn’t just plucked out of thin air. Before the list was created, Philly Mag staffers and contributors sent in their top picks — some famous, some not-so-famous, some infamous. We came up with a very long list — close to 70 names — and then voted on their top 10. Points were assigned to each ranking (#1 on a writer’s ranking would receive more points than #10, for instance) then the results were tabulated. We used that as our basic framework to build the list, then used some editorial judgment to add some names and remove others.
As your comments — the many, many (many!) comments — have made clear, you, dear readers have some qualms with the list. Bernard Hopkins should be higher! Smarty Jones shouldn’t be on the list at all! How could you not make room for Jimmy Rollins? Who the hell is Stevie Williams? And that’s the point of a list like this, in a city like this. We fight because we love.
So if you didn’t see your favorite, here’s the list of the contenders who didn’t make the cut, the names we fought over, lobbied for, voted against, and yelled about. Email executive editor Bradford Pearson (bpearson@phillymag.com) to tell us why we’re wrong.
Janice Albert
Connor Barwin
Alejandro Bedoya
Bill Bergey
Larry Bowa
Andre Blake
Rod Brind’Amour
Bennie Briscoe
Kobe Bryant
(Controversial! One fan on staff had him ranked at #6. Counterpoint, per Richard Rys: “He went to high school here, left for L.A., and never looked back.”)
Diana Caramanico
Randall Cunningham
Darren Daulton
Fran Dunphy
(The only coach we also considered for his playing days)
Lenny Dykstra
Joel Embiid
Nick Foles
Hank Gathers and Bo Kimble
Johnny Gaudreau
Collin Gillespie
Tom Gola
Scott Hartnell
Ron Hextall
Ryan Howard
(Blood was spilled over the Howard/Rollins/Utley debate)
Josh Kalis
Jack Kelly Sr. & Jack Kelly Jr.
(Our lone father-and-son nominees)
Billie Jean King
Ian Laperrière
Kyle Lowry
Garry Maddox
Bam Margera
Aaron McKie
Willie Mosconi
Jamie Moyer
Terrell Owens
Jimmy Rollins
Pete Rose
(Might’ve been top 10 if not for, well, everything you’re probably thinking right now)
John Runyan
Pepe Sanchez
Jean Shiley
Lionel Simmons
Bill Tilden
Rick Tocchet
Rasheed Wallace
Reggie White
Published as “The 25 Most Philly Athletes of All Time: The Leftovers” in the March 2026 issue of Philadelphia magazine.