The Philadelphia School District's Snow Day Madness

A frustrated SDP parent "fixes" the communication sent from the school district to parents about yesterday's snow day.

Confused (or irritated or furious) about why/when the school district decides to call school for snow? You’re not alone. Here, editor (and SDP parent) Christy Lejeune offers some clarity — as she sees it — into the issue, via her edit of the District’s letter about the snow day.

Dear School District of Philadelphia Families,

The recent winter storm in the greater Philadelphia area dropped significant snow across the region, which has left in some select areas slick or covered roads, as well as some potentially hazardous travel conditions and ongoing impacts for drivers and commuters — far fewer, though, for those students and employees who walk or take SEPTA to school. As you well know, this has not stopped the many residents across the city and region who have successfully navigated various weather-related challenges with shovels and a little extra care, as evidenced by the following places, which are open and running: medical facilities, bars, gyms, Reading Terminal Market, the Franklin Institute, Pat’s King of Steaks, and the gift boutiques in your neighborhood, the pet store, the Free Library ….

But based on these conditions, out of reflex and an abundance of caution and in order to ensure the safety of our entire school community, including our valued staff members who commute from various counties across the region, many of whose routes, if they come via the Schuylkill Expressway or I-95, are looking just fine, tomorrow, Tuesday, February 24, all School District of Philadelphia schools and Early Childhood Centers, as well as the Constance E. Clayton Education Center (Central Office) will operate virtually. And by that, we mean a couple hours in front of a screen with teachers trying their best in the same near-impossible circumstances that we all recall from COVID, when learning (and our sanity) slipped. All in-person after-school activities, including all athletic programs scheduled for Tuesday, are also canceled. So — good luck!

The safety and well-being of our students, staff, and families is our top priority, though you’d be forgiven if you sometimes wonder what constitutes looking out for the “safety and well-being” for our students, given that so many of them spend every day in decrepit buildings this city and state and country can’t see their way to fixing or updating. And you might also wonder if it’s an abundance of the right sort of caution that demands we keep children out of school while the rest of the city is up and running. And you might also wonder where educating them—and, hey, also often feeding them — plays into that safety and well-being.

To the greatest extent possible, the School District of Philadelphia strives to keep schools open for in-person learning to accelerate student achievement — as evidenced by the 33 out of 40 weekdays in 2026 so far in which your children have gone to school … the rest of them missed over two months for holidays, half days, and snow/virtual days. Nothing says student achievement and momentum like less classroom time! However, given the mildly extreme weather conditions in a city that experiences winter every single year and owns snow plows and salt trucks, this additional virtual day will allow both City and School District personnel extra time to ensure our roads, side streets, sidewalks, parking lots and school yards are safe for students and staff to travel safely to and from school, even though everyone else in the city is somehow managing to muddle through as usual.

In accordance with the District’s Inclement Weather Protocol, we have nixed the idea of calling for a two-hour delay and/or simply allowing an excused absence for those students who cannot make it due to weather difficulties while keeping the school open for the seeming majority who can make it. Instead, we’re just cancelling — excuse us, going “virtual,” which allows us to clock it as a regular school day full of learning and not have to worry about making it up, which would just be so complicated to deal with — and are closely monitoring weather conditions across our region. Should there be any changes to tomorrow’s schedule, we will communicate through our standard channels. Fingers crossed!

In partnership,

The School District of Philadelphia

(and a frustrated parent)