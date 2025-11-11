Inside Philadelphia’s Massive Porch-Pirate Problem

Plus, how to win tickets to basically every event at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

Check phillymag.com each morning Monday through Thursday for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you have a news tip for our hardworking Philly Mag reporters, please direct it here. You can also use that form to send us reader mail. We love reader mail!

Inside Philadelphia’s Massive Porch-Pirate Problem

If you live in Philadelphia, you’ve either had a package stolen from your porch (or stoop, if you prefer) or know somebody who has. In fact, complaints in Facebook neighborhood groups and on NextDoor about people leaving dog poop everywhere are outnumbered only by people complaining about local porch piracy. Well, it turns out that Philadelphia has the second-highest rate of porch-theft incidents in the country. (Only New York is worse.) In 2024, Philadelphia porch pirates were responsible for an estimated $450 million in losses, which equates to about $290 per resident. For more on this, my colleague Kristen Demilio has this deep dive over at the Philadelphia Citizen.

More Drama at the Art Museum

The controversially ousted CEO of the Philadelphia Art Museum just filed a lawsuit against the institution over said termination, and you can read the entire complaint for yourself here.

By the Numbers

+750: FanDuel odds on the Eagles winning the Super Bowl after Monday night’s not-exacty-decisive win against the Packers. We’re third in line as the favorites, bested by those damn Chiefs (+550) and the Rams (+600). The bottom of the heap (+100,000) includes the Giants and Commanders.

49th: Ranking of Villanova on a just-released analysis of the hottest luxury housing markets in the country. The Main Line town is the only place in the Philadelphia area to make the list.

$0: What you’ll pay to attend Flyers games, 76ers games, WWE events, Villanova men’s basketball games, and major concerts like Cardi B. and Demi Lovato at Xfinity Mobile Arena (formerly Wells Fargo Center) if you win the venue’s just-launched Big Ticket sweepstakes. You can enter here. The winner gets a pair of tickets to virtually everything happening there.

Come Party With Us

In case you missed the news, the folks behind media outlet The Philadelphia Citizen recently purchased Philadelphia magazine, and that means more great events from the combined brands. This Thursday, we’re hosting the annual Whiskey & Fine Spirits Festival at the Linc. If you grab a VIP ticket, you’ll get an exclusive tour of the stadium – including the locker room and field, which has Instagram-moment written all over it. The next day, we have the Ideas We Should Steal Festival at the Comcast Technology Center, where leaders and thinkers from around the country will share what they’re doing right in their towns. Main Line-based MSNBC host Ali Velshi is moderating some of the discussions. If you come to both, you get a special prize! (Not really, but come to both anyway.)

You Had Me at Cacio e Pepe

If you need to liven up your personal dining scene, consult this guide to what great things we at Philly Mag have been eating.

Local Talent

A little-known rapper from New York State has filed a $110 million copyright infringement lawsuit against Philly rap star Lil Uzi Vert – yes, the same Lil Uzi Vert who once had a $24 million diamond implanted in their head only to have it ripped out by fans during a crowd-surfing moment. The lawsuit claims that Lil Uzi stole elements from that rapper’s song “Pleasure and Pain” and used them in the hit song “Just Wanna Rock”. You can listen to one here and the other here and decide for yourself.