Pat Dugan made the remarks on Fox News on Wednesday morning.

Larry Krasner’s Opponent Pat Dugan Takes to Fox News and Calls Him “Co-Conspirator” In Death of Kada Scott

Larry Krasner is up for reelection next month, and his opponent, former Philadelphia judge Pat Dugan, took to Fox News on Wednesday to talk about the race. More specifically, Dugan used the opportunity to needle away at Krasner in light of the disappearance and death of Kada Scott.

Krasner and his office have received no shortage of criticism for their handling of a kidnapping and assault case from earlier in 2025 involving Keon King, the suspect in the Scott investigation. Critics say that King should have been in jail awaiting trial in that kidnapping and therefore unable to be involved in Scott’s disappearance, but for what they say was how Krasner’s office mishandled the case. Krasner has tried his best to defend himself and place blame elsewhere, but Dugan, unsurprisingly, is having none of it.

“I believe Larry Krasner has enabled Mr. Keon King,” Dugan said during the Fox & Friends interview. “I’m calling him a co-conspirator in her murder, because he refuses to train his DAs, so then they go in front of their court, they don’t know what they’re doing… He doesn’t give them supervision, he doesn’t teach them how to re-file the case, he doesn’t review cases with them, he doesn’t teach them how to seek a higher bail if a judge or magistrate gives a bail that Krasner doesn’t like… This is by design, he is trying to create chaos… Kada Scott is dead but this is going on for eight years because of Krasner’s policies… What’s broken is Larry Krasner’s policies coming out of the district attorney’s office. He refuses to be a prosecutor, is literally the fox in the henhouse.”

You can watch the full interview here. Krasner’s office has yet to comment on Dugan’s remarks. (For more on Dugan, read our profile on the candidate from our April issue.)

You may remember that Dugan actually ran as a Democrat against Krasner in the May primary. He lost, receiving 35.5 percent of the vote to Krasner’s 64.4 percent. But then the local GOP hatched a plan to get him onto the ballot as a Republican candidate in the general election, a plan that succeeded.

Not-So-Good Fellas

Netflix just released its latest docuseries, the three-part Mob War: Philadelphia vs. the Mafia, which prominently features this entertaining guy. I haven’t had the chance to watch it just yet, but the Wall Street Journal calls it “bloody” and “a useful contribution to the lore of organized crime.” If you watch, let me know what you think.

Beverage Battles

Philadelphia’s Stateside Vodka, maker of the hugely popular Surfside canned cocktail, just filed a federal lawsuit against the Goliathan company Anheuser-Busch, claiming that the latter is ripping off the design concept of those colorful Surfside cans. More on the lawsuit here.

By the Numbers

$21,433: What a “justice and memorial fund” on GoFundMe started by the family of Kada Scott has received in donations since October 12th. Gotta be honest: Given how much press coverage her disappearance (and now apparent murder) have received, that is not a lot of money.

10.10 percent: Decrease in the number of homicides year-to-date in 2025 when compared with the same time period last year. Any drop is a good drop. But if you’re a regular reader of this column, then you know that this number stood at 18 percent back in August. That was putting us on track to have the fewest number of homicides since LBJ was in the White House. This is, of course, not good news, especially when Donald Trump is trying to use the narrative of “dangerous cities” to justify the use of the military in those cities.

$4 million: What Philadelphia’s Rival Bros. Coffee Roasters is trying to raise to fund further expansion. And it’s already almost $3 million of the way there. Not too shabby!

Local Talent

November 21st. If you’re one of the tens of millions of Wicked fans out there, you surely have had this date marked on your calendar for a good while. It’s the day that Wicked: For Good, the sequel to last year’s box office blockbuster Wicked, comes to theaters. And we just learned of a fun local connection to the movie: Overbrook High School grad Colman Domingo is the voice of the Cowardly Lion. Here’s Domingo’s announcement on Instagram.

I’m also excited to see what he does in the remake (I think the preferred term is “reimagining”) of The Running Man, also out in November. Domingo plays the over-the-top host of the game show where people die. If you’re scratching your head trying to remember who played the host in the original movie, that was none other than actual game show host Richard Dawson.