Brandon Graham Unretires, Rejoins the Eagles

Welcome back, BG! The two-time Super Bowl champ is back with the Birds.

“We’re coming back, baby.”

This morning, on this podcast Unblocked, Brandon Graham officially announced that he’s coming out of his (very brief) retirement and rejoining the Eagles for his 16th season in the NFL.

If you’ll recall, after winning his second Super Bowl with the Eagles BG gave a heartfelt retirement speech this past March, declaring “I gave everything I had, everything I had.” Well, apparently Brandon Graham had more — in fact, he said, he didn’t want to retire in the first place. But when the team didn’t ask him back, he couldn’t see himself playing for anyone else and decided to hang it up. But with defensive end Za’Darius Smith’s surprise retirement last week, there was suddenly a BG-sized opening on the roster.

Graham’s first game back will likely be November 10th against the Packers, though he didn’t totally rule out an appearance this Sunday when the Birds take on the Giants. He’s just happy to be back: “No expectations, just excited to get after it.”

Pack Those Reusable Totes

It’s been a few years since Philly’s plastic bag ban went into effect, and now City Council is advancing legislation targeting paper bags, too. The proposed law would require all city retailers to charge 10 cents for single-use bags. Though an improvement over plastic, paper bags are still less energy efficient than reusable ones, and Councilmember Mark Squilla says he hopes to “change behavior” with this legislation, encouraging more people to bring their own bags when they go shopping.

It’s not clear if Mayor Cherelle Parker would support the law, however: Carlton Williams, the director of the city’s Office of Clean and Green Initiatives, testified that the fee would hurt low-income Philadelphians.

Wanna Be in a Movie?

Apple Original Films is casting extras for an upcoming movie called — seriously? — Cheesesteak. The film, written and directed by Stephen Chbosky, needs people ages 18 and up to play fans at a basketball game. So if that sounds like you, apply here.

By the Numbers

500,000: The number of Philadelphians who won’t receive SNAP benefits on November 1st if the federal government shutdown continues.

7: Episodes of Brad Ingelsby’s Delco-set HBO series Task — so far. While the finale aired this past Sunday, Ingelsby says he’d “love to come back” for a second season.

10: Days until Halloween! And it’s on a Friday this year, so go nuts! If you’re looking to celebrate spooky season, we’ve got you covered, no matter what you’re into. Looking for family fun? Want to dress up your dog and parade them around in all their fluffy glory? Want to go to a Halloween pop-up bar or a creepy clown cabaret? There’s a party for you in Philly.