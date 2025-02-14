Scenes From the Eagles’ 2025 Super Bowl Parade

The Birds paraded up Broad Street, from the Linc to the Art Museum steps for an epic citywide celebration.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

Philly did not disappoint today as fans showed up and showed out for the Super Bowl-champion Eagles. The Birds paraded up Broad Street, from the Linc to the Art Museum steps for an epic citywide celebration. While much of the Philly Mag team were out in the crowds, we sent photographer Gene Smirnov to capture the day and all its kelly green glory. Let’s relive the magic, shall we?

The day started early for the fans waiting along the parade route. (For those camped out on the Parkway, it started the night before.)

The Eagles Super Bowl parade kicked off at the stadiums …

… then made its way up Broad and to the Parkway, where some Eagles got down from their buses to greet fans.

There wasn’t exactly a “Jason Kelce moment” this time — though he was there, in much more subdued attire than his 2018 duds — but some definitely stood out. Like when Kelce’s fellow Philly Specials singer, Jordan Mailata, led the crowd in a “We Are the Champions” sing-along. Or the emotion of Brandon Graham’s possible swan song. But Jalen Hurts’s speech really drove it all home, as he thanked everyone and “MVP!” chants filled the air.

“I told myself when I got drafted that I wouldn’t come to the Rocky Steps until we won a championship and now here we are,” Hurts told the crowd. Also, can we please take a second to appreciate his beret?

With veteran players like Graham taking center stage — and the retired yet ever-present Kelce joining the parade — there were echoes of the last time we all did this. The difference between this parade and the 2018 one, though, was the confidence that we were not some kind of underdogs this time — we were the best team, and acted like it.

And the feeling that this could be the first of several championships for this core group of players was palpable. There was nothing coincidental about our accomplishments — the game wasn’t even close.

And there’s no reason to expect it to take even another seven years before we do this all again.