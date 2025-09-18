Philly Lawyer’s Teen Son Convicted in Terrorism Case

More than two years after the FBI raided the West Philadelphia home of Philadelphia lawyer Qawi Abdul-Rahman, a Philadelphia jury has convicted his 19-year-old son Muhyyee-Ud-din Abdul-Rahman in a terrorism case.

On Wednesday, the jury found the son guilty of three felonies — attempted possession of a weapon of mass destruction, possession of explosives or incendiary materials, and risking catastrophe — and recklessly endangering another person, a misdemeanor.

The investigation into Muhyyee-Ud-din Abdul-Rahman started in March 2023 when the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force found social media communications between the son, who was then 17 years old, and the Syrian-based terrorist group Katibat al Tawhid wal Jihad. On August 6th, he changed his WhatsApp profile photo to an image of the ISIS banner.

After his arrest in 2023, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said that an FBI surveillance team observed Muhyyee-Ud-din Abdul-Rahman purchasing tactical gear and items needed to build IEDs, and then U.S. Customs and Border Protection revealed to the FBI that more than a dozen international shipments of military and tactical gear had been sent to the family home.

Muhyyee-Ud-din Abdul-Rahman’s potential targets allegedly included the Philadelphia Pride Parade, Valley Forge Military Academy, nearby nuclear power plants, and the Army-Navy football game.

“The work of the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force potentially thwarted a catastrophic terrorist attack in the name of a perverted ideology that in no way, shape, or form represents the beliefs of the overwhelming majority of peace-seeking people of faith, including Muslims,” Krasner said in a statement just after the arrest, going on to describe the charges as “the most serious alleged terrorist activity prosecuted” in Philadelphia in recent history.

Sentencing has yet to be scheduled. The defendant remains in custody at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Northeast Philadelphia. The next hearing is scheduled for September 29th.

Qawi Abdul-Rahman, the father, unsuccessfully ran twice for Common Pleas Court judge, including once after his son’s arrest. When reached for comment in 2023 about his son’s arrest, Qawi Abdul-Rahman told us: “Text or call me one more time, and you’ll find out what I’m really about.”

From the Downashore Department

A Norcross wants to build luxury townhomes on the site of the now-defunct Gillian’s Wonderland Pier in Ocean City. Is nothing sacred?

Over at PHL

The country’s “worst airport” says it has $500 million in upgrades coming our way. Now if they could only give the country’s “worst airline” the boot.

Free On Wednesdays?

Head to a Germantown church to help turn fabric into free menstrual pads to help women around the world.

By the Numbers

10: On a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being really, really bad, how bad Mike Jerrick’s new late night TV show on Fox is. Well, actually, it’s so bad that it’s good. So goofy, so self-deprecating, so low-budget that it works, assuming you’re a viewer who is open to watching good garbage. Bonus: He can probably avoid being canceled by the network, unlike Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel. You can watch the first episode here and see for yourself.

$0: What residents in some Philadelphia neighborhoods can now pay for a “cool roof” through a new pilot program. Think you make too much money to be eligible? There are actually no income restrictions.

0: Progress it sounds like legislators in Harrisburg are making in passing the Pennsylvania budget, even after the controversial SEPTA item has been eliminated.

Local Talent

CAPA grad Leslie Odom Jr., who played Aaron Burr in the original Broadway cast of Hamilton, has returned to that role on the Great White Way, and it seems like Hamilton fans are more than happy to pay through the nose to see him back in the show after so many years. Odom Jr. rejoined the show on September 9th, and weekly gross box office receipts immediate jumped from $2.2 million to $3.8 million. The average ticket price sprung from $200 to around $350. You have until November 26th to catch him in the show.