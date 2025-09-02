Eagles-Cowboys Ticket Prices Are Dropping

But some are still astronomically high.

The place to be this Thursday night is undoubtedly Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, where the Super Bowl-champion Eagles play their season opener against the much-loathed Dallas Cowboys, who haven’t won a Super Bowl since Bill Clinton’s first term in office.

And as is not uncommon when the date of an event fast approaches, some tickets for the Eagles-Dallas bloodbath are dropping in price on third-party resale sites. What also dropped was my jaw last week when I saw standing-room-only tickets going for $600. You can now get standing-room-only tickets to see the Eagles beat Dallas for $385 each, which is still a heck of a lot of money considering that you’re, you know, standing for the whole game. And then there are those terrifically expensive beers, parking, yada yada yada.

You could spend just a little more and get actual seats in Section 221 for just over $400, which seems like a no-brainer to me, but maybe there’s some bro-pride in standing for hours. Those tickets in 221 were more than $500 one week ago.

But don’t worry. There are also “deals” to be had on some of the best seats in the house, should you need to impress a client or a first date. You can sit in the front row of Section 124 for $4,620 (that’s per ticket), quite the discount compared to the almost $6,000 the seller was trying to get last week. So at least you’ll have some money left over to buy my absolute favorite and thoroughly tasteless Dallas Sucks shirt. (Hey, it’s been 62 years.)

Go Birds! I’ll be enjoying the game from whatever bar has ice cold PBR and a seat available.

Not So Fast, SEPTA

Lots of confusion over the SEPTA mess. If you showed up this morning at your Regional Rail station expecting your train to arrive at the new time announced due to drastic SEPTA cuts, you quickly learned that Regional Rail is not, in fact, on an altered schedule. That’s thanks to a lawsuit that some riders have filed, and a judge has forced SEPTA to halt any cuts that weren’t already in place as of Friday. So Regional Rail dodged a bullet… for now. The judge also told SEPTA the agency had to put on hold plans to raise any of its fares. SEPTA says it’s working to fix a problem in which some customers were charged the higher fares. As for where all of this is going to land, it’s anyone’s guess.

By the Numbers

800: Locations Rita’s hopes to have across the country by 2030. They’ve already opened 22 new shops so far this year with an another 18 on the way by December. It’s all part of a grand expansion plan that includes Rita’s vodkas. Yes, Rita’s vodkas. That’s all well and good, but what I want to know is will the employees in, say, Fargo be forced to learn how to say “wooder”?

$8: Amount that Philly residents should expect their monthly water bills to go up. A 9.4 percent water rate increase just went into effect. Am I going to tell my family to take shorter showers? Yes. Yes I am. I’m that guy.

8, 23, 25, 40, 53, with the 5: The winning numbers in Monday night’s Powerball drawing. And how many people got them all? Precisely zero. That means the jackpot for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing is up to $1.326 billion. Interestingly, or perhaps not, Pennsylvania has the fourth highest number of Powerball winners in the country, behind Indiana, Missouri and Minnesota. The last person from the Philadelphia area to hit the Powerball jackpot was Upper Darby’s Patricia Chandler. Her take? A measly $77.4 million.

Local Talent

The big Eagles-Dallas battle is this Thursday at the Linc, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. But before that, Philly R&B legends Boyz II Men will take the stage to perform the National Anthem. Hopefully our Super Bowl champs are as tight at the trio’s harmonies.