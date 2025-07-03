The Trashing of Philadelphia Continues

All of those Fourth of July meat wrappers could get very, very gross.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

Check phillymag.com each morning Monday through Thursday for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you have a news tip for our hardworking Philly Mag reporters, please direct it here. You can also use that form to send us reader mail. We love reader mail!

The Trashing of Philadelphia Continues Amid Strike

As the DC 33 strike continues, Philadelphia residents continue to bring their household trash to designated drop off points and, in some cases, just dump it wherever they can. Yesterday, I saw not one but two guys in pickup trucks scouring my West Philadelphia neighborhood for trash they could pick up. The one was charging $10 for up to four regular-sized bags, but I’ve heard that the going rate in South Philadelphia is $20 per house.

Meanwhile, there’s a growing call from union supporters for Philadelphia residents to not take advantage of the city’s drop off points on their normal trash pickup day, saying that doing so is the equivalent of crossing the picket line. On the other hand, one might argue that there’s a very good reason to properly dispose of trash. Union, yes. Bubonic plague, no.

The negotiations between the city and the union continue as the festive holiday weekend — with its bounty of meat destined for the barbecue — fast approaches. Could get gross.

Speaking of the Fourth of July Weekend…

If you’re looking for fun things to do, we have plenty of suggestions right here, including fireworks, the Southeast Asian Market, concerts, a bounty of art exhibits, and classic film screenings.

And If You’re Not Sure Where to Eat…

You can try to get a table at “Philadelphia’s most inventive new restaurant.” Good luck!

By the Numbers

$55 million: What it would cost you to buy the long-shuttered Atlantic Club in Atlantic City. It was the first casino ever built by Steve Wynn.

14: Number of people injured after a skydiving plane crashed in South Jersey.

1:05 p.m.: Start time of the Reds vs. Phillies game at Citizens Bank Park on Friday. It’s supposed to be 83 degrees and sunny. I can think of worse ways to spend your Fourth of July afternoon and still have time to get to a barbecue.

Local Talent

The Philly Pops are back! You may remember that, due to a long and ridiculous legal and corporate battle, the musicians formerly known as the Philly Pops were performing as the No Name Pops. (You read all about that drama in David Murrell’s deeply reported 2024 story.) Well, as of Thursday night, the Philly Pops are officially known as the Philly Pops once again. If you’re reading this early in the day, you should know that they’re giving a free concert (along with Ben Folds) on Thursday night at Independence Mall.