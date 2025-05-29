Philly Anti-Scientology Lawyer Suspended for Sexual Relationship With Client

Plus, suburban town un-cancels its Fourth of July parade after massive community uproar.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

Check phillymag.com each morning Monday through Thursday for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you have a news tip for our hardworking Philly Mag reporters, please direct it here. You can also use that form to send us reader mail. We love reader mail!

Philadelphia Anti-Scientology Lawyer Brian Kent Suspended for Sexual Relationship With Client

Philadelphia lawyer Brian Kent has spent his entire career investigating sex crimes and allegations of sexual abuse. Before entering the private sector, he was a Montgomery County prosecutor who focused on sex crimes. At his Center City firm Laffey Bucci & Kent (now called Laffey Bucci D’Andrea Reich & Ryan), his speciality was representing victims of sexual abuse. His targets included Jerry Sandusky, the Southern Baptist Church, the Church of Scientology, Massage Envy, and Pornhub. Kent has made headlines about his work against Scientology numerous times across the country. But now, he’s making news for all the wrong reasons.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has ordered a three-year suspension for Kent after he admitted to having a sexual relationship with a woman who came to him with allegations of sexual abuse against the Church of Scientology.

The woman, who lives in Australia and is identified in court documents only as “V.P.”, became Kent’s client in 2019. Very quickly, Kent followed her on Twitter and Instagram and his text messages and other communications to her became “personal, flirtatious, and sexually suggestive,” according to allegations laid out in a complaint filed by Pennsylvania’s Office of Disciplinary Counsel. She told him that his messages made her “stressed and confused” and worried that he might drop her as a client if she didn’t say or do what he wanted.

Eventually, while he was representing her, the two had sexual contact in hotel rooms on multiple occasions when she visited the United States. During that time, Kent made it clear in messages to her that he realized that he was in danger of crossing “boundaries.” After their last sexual encounter, the woman said that Kent began ignoring her messages. “It’s horrible to have someone who was sooo nice to you and called you a friend and said they really enjoyed talking to you just change and turn so cold,” she texted him. Before long, Kent dropped her as a client, and she found another lawyer.

The Office of Disciplinary Counsel stated that Kent “misused a position of trust as an advocate for victims of abuse to take advantage of a vulnerable client.” The suspension starts on June 22nd. And the court agreed to allow Kent to move into a two-year probationary period after serving one year of his suspension, assuming he meets certain conditions, which include counseling and regular check-ins with the disciplinary board.

National nonprofit Child USA, where Kent served on the board for years, said in a statement that others have since come forward with complaints against Kent and that “there appears to be a pattern of manipulative and abusive behavior by Kent toward vulnerable clients nationwide seeking to find validation and justice in the legal system.”

Kent’s recently updated LinkedIn page, which mentions none of his legal work, states that he is now the “chief visionary and growth officer” for Blue Bell-based Ardú Medical Partners, which is described as “the ultimate marketplace and mastermind for private medical practice growth…”

Below, an interview with Brian Kent conducted the year before he began his relationship with the woman:

He did not return a call seeking comment.

About That Whitemarsh Fourth of July Parade …

A couple of weeks ago, I told you that Whitemarsh Township officials canceled the annual Fourth of July parade. Why? Fear of terrorism. Community outcry was abundant and swift. And, well, it seems you can fight City Hall. The parade is back on.

That’s Not Good

A Delco school district says it may have to eliminate its art, music and athletics programs due to a dire budget situation.

Reader Mail

Yesterday’s column about Lucy the Elephant’s fate elicited no shortage of opinions. One longtime Margate resident told me there was no way that she was chipping in a nickel to help the fundraising campaign after DOGE pulled a $500,000 grant from Lucy. Another Margate resident said that the federal government shouldn’t be supporting “a meaningless roadside attraction.”

But then there was this from former Margate resident Ted, who now lives in Ventnor:

I wanted to reach out regarding your recent article about Lucy. To be honest, I found it both tone-deaf and factually misleading. If you take a closer look at what’s happened in Margate since the pandemic, you’ll see that many locals have been priced out of their own community. The area has changed significantly, largely due to an influx of Philadelphia residents who often double-park, overwhelm local spots, leave their children unsupervised and treat service workers with open disrespect. Given this, it’s completely reasonable to ask why those visitors shouldn’t also contribute to the cost. Instead, your article unfairly puts the burden on year-round residents, many of whom are already being pushed out. You’re clearly a talented writer, which is why it was disappointing to see you publish something so one-sided.

Point taken, Ted. Especially the part about me being a talented writer!

By the Numbers

30+: Bullets that hit a car outside the Marriott on City Avenue on Wednesday. Amazingly, the driver was merely grazed.

20.3 percent: Poverty rate in Philadelphia. That’s high. It’s the highest of the most populated cities in America. And it’s nearly 10 points higher than the national average. Philly entrepreneur and former mayoral candidate Allan Domb says he knows exactly how to lift the city out of poverty, but that time is running out.

7: Age of this Metallica fan who went to Friday night’s concert at the Linc. It was the first concert of his young life. And perhaps the loudest concert he will ever attend. Don’t worry: his good dad provided ear protection.

Local Talent

Leave it to Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson to say the following after receiving the key to the city from Mayor Parker on Wednesday: “What does it open?”