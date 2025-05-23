Is Cecily Tynan Secretly a Huge Metallica Fan?

She dropped some major hints in yesterday's weather report.

Most people wouldn’t put the name Cecily Tynan and Metallica — or probably any heavy metal band — in the same sentence. But on Thursday night, Tynan’s forecast suggested she knows a thing or two about the Metallica catalog.

“Metallica at the Linc,” she said, before giving the concert’s weather predictions. “Tomorrow, ‘Enter Sandman’ and a few spotty showers. 64 degrees. Sunday, we’ll see some sunshine before you ‘Fade to Black.’ 69 degrees. Nice and comfortable.” (If you have no idea what “Enter Sandman” or “Fade to Black” are, they are Metallica songs.)

Philly music promoter and publicist Ike Richman caught the segment and posted it on social. Tynan replied, invoking another Metallica reference: “I’m glad you caught the references, Ike Richman. Nothing else matters!” (Again, “Nothing Else Matters” is a Metallica song. I’m hoping you know this, but in case you don’t…)

Anyway, here is video of Cecily Tynan proving that she’s no slouch when it comes to Metallica. Then again, she’s not a slouch when it comes to anything:

Metallica is playing Friday and Sunday at the Linc as part of the third (yes, third) year of their huge “M72” world tour. The tour has been getting mostly good reviews. And if you are going to both Philly shows, you can rest assured that Metallica isn’t repeating a single song between those nights. Impressive. Had you gone to see Taylor Swift’s two shows at the Linc in 2023, you would have heard lots of repeats. But, hey, not everybody can be Metallica.

Philly will also be treated to different openers each night. On Friday night, Limp Bizkit and Ice Nine Kills open. And Sunday the openers are Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies. No word on if the Linc is selling earplugs along with the $13 domestic beers.

Friday night is sold out, as far as face value tickets are concerned. Tickets on StubHub for Friday range from about $75 for nosebleeds to $2,398 in the coveted Snake Pit, a spot for true headbangers only but that will probably be populated by local bigwigs who might know all the words to one song.

As for Sunday night, if you had read this, you would know not to get tricked into buying tickets at inflated prices when a show is not sold out. And there are face-value tickets available for Sunday. They range from $75 to $230.

There’s also the “Nothing Else Matters Snake Pit Experience.” A mere $4,400 per ticket gets you access to the aforementioned Snake Pit at both shows, a backstage meet-and-greet with two band members that includes a photo op, a production tour, and assorted swag.

Philadelphia has long been a Metallica town. They memorably caused lots of headaches when playing a free outside show in South Philly in 1997. That show was amusingly called “Banned in Philly.”