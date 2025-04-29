Philadelphia Woman’s Arrest Makes White House Lawn

Plus, which Eagles player has the hots for Ivanka?

Philly Woman’s Arrest Makes White House Lawn

I know that a lot of you have sworn off X (née Twitter). And I understand why. What was once a sometimes useful but often annoying social media tool has become a real cesspool, one tended to by the nation’s Chief Cesspool Officer Elon Musk.

The White House’s own X account is just on another level. The account itself makes national news on the regular. I’m not sure who runs it, but they seem to be having a good time.

One post in particular on Monday caught my attention. That’s because it features the arrest photo of a Philadelphia woman.

“We will hunt you down,” reads the post. “You will face justice. You will be deported — and you will never set foot on American soil again. Oh, and your mugshot may just end up on a yard sign at the White House.”

Such is the case with a photo of Virginia Basora-Gonzalez. ICE agents arrested her in Philadelphia last month outside a restaurant she was reportedly working at after a confidential tip alerted agents to her whereabouts. Naturally, they went with the most gruesome and emotional of her arrest photos, instead of, say, choosing this one: Or this one: The Dominican Republic native had been previously deported from Philadelphia after she pleaded guilty to drug charges. She had been sentenced to a short amount of prison time followed by probation, but before she had a chance to serve her sentence, the Trump administration deported her, in October 2020.

This time around, she’s charged with entering the country illegally after deportation. And now, she’s on the White House lawn with other deportees. No word on whether White House tourists have started taking selfies with her photo.

A Grisly Discovery

Bernadine Gunner went missing in July 2010 when she was 52 years old. Fifteen years later, investigators have revealed that her remains were found inside a car that was at the bottom of the Cooper River.

Eli Ricks Appears to Be in Love …

With none other than Ivanka Trump. After the team’s controversial visit to the White House, the Eagles cornerback gushed on X: “donald trump daughter is beautiful damn” and then “after seeing her in person Ivanka is exactly my type.” Good to know, Eli. Good to know. Let us not forget that Trump himself also thinks his offspring is really, really hot.

Headlines I’d Never Thought I’d Read

“New York Finally Gets a Good Cheesesteak”. (You can thank, in part, Pride of Jenkintown Bradley Cooper.)

By the Numbers

275,000: Vehicles that could be added to our gridlock daily if SEPTA pulls a worst-case scenario on us.

At least 12: Eagles Super Bowl players who skipped the White House visit yesterday. That list included Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and some other key teammates. No word on if Trump put out his normal football VIP buffet of Burger King, McDonald’s and Wendy’s. (Speaking of Wendy’s, this is definitely Frosty weather.)

74 degrees: Temperature downashore tomorrow. (For contrast, it’s going to be a high of 62 there on Monday.) If you don’t play hooky from work, I’ve lost all respect for you.

Local Talent

When you think of Drexel University, you probably think of engineering and their renowned co-op program. But did you know that Drexel also has its own student-run music company. It’s true! It’s called Mad Dragon, and tomorrow night, they host their first-ever live music showcase. The show features local bands Froggy, Cadalay and Slow Burning Daydream. And it all happens at World Cafe Live.