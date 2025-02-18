Cecily Tynan On the Epic Philly Blizzard of 2025 That Isn’t

Plus, the Philly singer from America's Got Talent who is now... painting birds?!

Philly meteorologists have become so damn respectable. It used to be that the mere possibility of a couple of inches of snow would lead to local TV news stations pushing the SNOWMAGEDDON or SNOWPOCALYPSE button on their Philadelphia weather reports. But times have changed.

Late on Friday afternoon, lots of people started to take note of a curious Philadelphia weather prediction on some of the apps on their phones. Apple Weather, for instance, was suddenly calling for 12 to 17 inches of snow for Philadelphia this Thursday. That soon changed to 13 to 16 inches. And then 13 to 18 inches. But as the day moved on, there was nary a peep from local meteorologists of the potential for some serious snow. Well, other than from disgraced former TV meteorologist turned Rittenhouse ranter John Bolaris, who was sure to pounce all over the possibility on Twitter WITH LOTS OF ALL CAPS.

Were all of Philly’s meteorologists so worn out from Eagles celebrations that they were ignoring an impending blizzard? Nah.

Newly coiffed 6ABC meteorologist Cecily Tynan took to social media yesterday to address concerns about the potential snow, suggesting you don’t need to plan a panic-shopping trip to the Ack-a-me.

“If you’ve been on social media the past several days, you’ve probably seen a lot of computer forecast snowfall maps being shared and even the mention of a possible ‘blizzard,'” Cecily Tynan wrote to her many fans and followers. “I’ve learned from forecasting in the Philadelphia area for nearly three decades that what a computer forecast model shows a week in advance typically changes, often several times.”

“This is the latest run of the GFS (American model) showing the midweek snow completely missing us to the south,” she continued. “All the major computer forecast models show the same thing. Will it be cold this week? Yes. Will we be dealing with an epic snowstorm? Not likely, unless something drastically changes. This is why we at 6ABC Action News don’t typically forecast snow totals beyond 48 hours. And it’s rare that we ever share computer forecast snowfall totals several days out. Models are a guide, not a gospel. And we don’t want to get snow lovers’ hopes up!”

Sadly, kids and owners of snow blowers, the latest forecasts for Philly this Thursday make it sound like we might only get s few flurries — if that. Womp womp.

This Is a Weird One

The daughter of a murdered Delco couple was just arrested in Maryland on charges not relating to those murders. OK, so nothing that weird about that. But it appears that the woman may be a member of a cult called the Zizians, and she was arrested with the reputed leader of that group. Something tells me we’ll be reading about this one for a long time to come. I’m guessing Netflix already has a docuseries in the works.

Is It Real or Is It AI?

Either way, this edited Philly street sign is damn a good one! (It took me a minute, but that was before I had any coffee.)

Now This Isn’t Something You See Every Day

You have, no doubt, seen countless photos and videos from a very fun and very hectic Super Bowl Parade Friday in Philly. But did you see the one of the woman wearing a wedding dress and an ankle monitor? Are they making a Love On Parole reality show?

By the Numbers

9:43 p.m.: Time on Monday that this massive fire broke out at an aerospace manufacturing facility in Jenkintown. Fortunately, no one was injured. But the fire led to the closure of all schools in the area for Tuesday and a shelter-in-place order for nearby residents. No word yet on what caused the blaze.

$52 million: Extra work that a masonry contractor involved with the renovation and restoration at 30th Street Station received after bribing an Amtrak employee in charge of doling out the jobs. The contractor dropped $323,686 on the Amtrak employee, which payed for fancy jewelry, lavish dinners, and vacations. Not a bad return on that bribe!

$5.5 million: What this 14-acre property on the Main Line’s storied (as in The Philadelphia Story) Ardrossan estate will cost you. But I hear they might be willing to trade it for 785,714 dozen eggs.