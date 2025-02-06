School District Official Bans Teachers From Wearing Eagles Gear

Plus, a masterful anti-Chiefs prank in Kansas City.

Winslow Township School District Official Bans Teachers From Wearing Philadelphia Eagles Gear Ahead of Super Bowl

Update: Shortly after this article was published, Carcamo backtracked just a bit. She announced that on Friday only, she will make an exception and allow everyone to wear Eagles gear.

If ever there were a Grinch Who Stole Eagles Super Bowl Spirit in this world, it would have to be Dr. Dorothy Carcamo. She’s the assistant superintendent of the school district in Winslow Township in South Jersey. And she does not approve of Eagles gear in the classroom when it comes to her teachers.

Earlier this week, she sent out an edict to district staff members, telling them to leave their Eagles jerseys, shirts, socks, sweaters, etc, at home. I’ve reviewed the email, which was also posted on social media.

“I understand that many of you and your staff are excited that the Eagles will be playing in the Super Bowl Championship,” Carcamo wrote in her missive. “I wish them well. With that being said, we are a school district and our primary focus remains student achievement. We are not here to represent the Eagles or any other sport team. Therefore, your staff should not be dressed in any football or other athletic attire… Your cooperation is required!”

First of all, “I wish them well” sounds half-hearted and disingenuous at best, so one can only imagine where her team allegiances lie. Second, the exclamation point at the end makes it all seem so serious and dire, like pink slips are a comin’ for that bio teacher wearing an Eagles scrunchy in her hair.

“The administration just has this way of sucking the joy out of everything,” says one Winslow Township teacher I spoke with who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation. “Everybody is so excited about the Super Bowl. Why not just let them have a little bit of fun?”

Carcamo and other school officials did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Who Comes Up With These Headlines?!

From the Inquirer: “Is Ardmore the Fishtown of the Main Line?” (No. No it is not.)

I Love a Good Prank

A marketing company has put up a billboard in Kansas City that appears to be in support of the Chiefs. But if you call the phone number on the billboard — 816-323-GOKC — you get the Eagles fight song. I approve!

By the Numbers

About a Million: Number of complaints I’ve seen that the Philadelphia School District went virtual for Thursday, an announcement officials made on Wednesday with a potential ice storm in the forecast. Of course, if you were on the roads like I was this morning, it was smooth sailing all the way. No ice to be found. But to be fair to the district, ice storms are notoriously hard to forecast, and when our kids are involved, I say always err on the side of caution. Just be prepared to take a ton of shit for doing so. But that’s what we pay you for.

0: Hours of delay that the Philadelphia School District will have on Monday, the day after the Super Bowl, even though some schools in the region are delaying the start of the school day. It turns out that the district did not announce a delay for the day after the Super Bowl in 2018, a game the Eagles won. But the district did announce a delay in advance of the 2023 Super Bowl, a game the Eagles lost. Hey, I’m all for magical thinking in cases like this. So get your asses to school, kids!

0: Days in jail it sounds like this Main Line billboard lawyer will get after allegedly shooting a man who was running away from him outside a Center City bar. This guy definitely needs to add DA Larry Krasner to his birthday card list.

Local Talent

As if we didn’t already love Bradley Cooper enough, now he showed up on the Today show to give an 8-year-old super fan with some major health issues a trip to the Super Bowl. You can watch the segment here.