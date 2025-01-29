Thank Goodness More Speed Cameras Are Coming to Philadelphia

Plus, a reminder to check the back seat of a car before you steal it.

Check phillymag.com each morning Monday through Thursday for the latest edition of Philly Today.

Thank Goodness More Speed Cameras Are Coming to Philadelphia

What with the local news cycle being split between Eagles Super Bowl mania and the various ways that the new president is impacting your life, you may have missed this tidbit earlier this week: Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker just signed into law a bill greatly expanding the speed camera program in Philadelphia.

I first told you last June that Parker wanted to do this. But first, the matter had to get approval from City Council. Every single Council Member voted in favor of the bill in December. And on Monday, Parker added her signature.

The many cameras will run along Pennsylvania Route 13 in Philadelphia. You probably know that route better as the roadways whose sections make it up: parts of Baltimore Avenue, Powelton Avenue, Frankford Avenue, Girard Avenue, and Hunting Park Avenue, among others.

I’m not a big fan of Big Brother and particularly of government-monitored surveillance systems. That said, as a guy who drives the streets of Philadelphia literally every day, I’m here to tell you that Philadelphia drivers have gone completely crazy in the last few years. You wouldn’t believe the unsafe driving — including ridiculous levels of speeding — that I see on a daily basis, unless you’re driving, walking or biking those same streets as well. And I’d say I’ve seen less than three Philadelphia police officers pulling traffic violators over since 2020. So I say, bring on the speed cameras. As announced last year, speed cameras are coming to Broad Street as well.

As for the red-light cameras, I’m less of a fan, probably because I’ve received a couple of red-light camera tickets over the years in situations where, I would argue, I was forced into going through a (barely) red light and that stopping would have actually been much more dangerous. But there’s literally no reason to be driving 45 miles-per-hour down Girard Avenue.

About Trump’s Plot to Own Greenland…

Could this Penn grad and (former) major Penn donor be behind the whole thing?

About Trump’s Plot to Deport Millions…

Last week, I told you that there were rumors swirling in Delco that ICE had begun rounding up migrants in Upper Darby, though I couldn’t determine whether those rumors were grounded in fact, fear, or something else entirely. Since then, I’ve received no small number of tips of other supposed raids, but wasn’t able to confirm a single one. But now, it seems like the ICE raids in Philadelphia have actually begun.

About Trump’s Plot to Make Sure the Chiefs Win the Super Bowl…

The guy congratulates the Chiefs and the losing Buffalo Bills but says nothing about the Eagles?! Your president, not mine, indeed.

Eagles Celebration Turns Tragic

I was sad to learn that a teenager who fell from a light pole he climbed at 15th and Market streets after the Eagles win has died. One can only expect that Philly officials will be doing whatever they can to prevent pole climbing if the Eagles win the Super Bowl.

By the Numbers

4: Age of a child who was unintentionally kidnapped on Tuesday in North Philadelphia after his mother left the kid in the backseat — with the car running — to pick up something from a relative’s house. Police were able to track the child, who was found unharmed in the ditched car, thanks to a trackable toy the child had in his possession. A couple of thoughts. Parents: I know you’re stressed and busy but don’t leave your kid in a running vehicle. Car thieves: Check the damn back seat!

1,100: Miles a Philly native living in Kansas City will travel next weekend to his hometown so that he doesn’t have to watch the Super Bowl in KC with his wife, who is a Chiefs fan. They’re newlyweds. Like they say, marriage is hard. But this guy knew what he was getting himself into.

$17 million: Amount a Main Line investment advisor stole from his clients. He used the money to pay for his jet-setting lifestyle and, of course, his country club dues. In further support of the sayings “like father, like son” and “the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree,” it turns out that his dear old dad did something very similar in the ’70s. Couldn’t just teach the boy to play catch?

Local Talent

If you’re in need of some laughter and live arts in your life, might I recommend Holy Grail of Memphis, which is on stage at the Arden through early March. The play is a world-premiere comedy from Philly playwright Michael Hollinger. The show is about the search for a lost blues legend and has lots of veteran Philly stage talent in it. Tickets here.

But if the sound of that doesn’t knock your socks off, we have plenty of other ideas.