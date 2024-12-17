Ex-Gubernatorial Hopeful Doug Mastriano Has No Idea What Drones Look Like

Dude wanted to be our governor. Now he’s on a more important mission — to take on the Galactic Empire and destroy the Death Star.

Ex-Gubernatorial Hopeful Doug Mastriano Criticizes Biden for His Handling of the Drone Wars

Question: Does right-wing Pennsylvania state senator Doug Mastriano — currently suing people who criticized his book — believe this is a photo of a real actual drone somebody shot down? And then loaded it onto a tractor trailer? It sounds like he does. But it’s definitely a TIE Fighter. Like, from Star Wars.

It is inconceivable that the federal government has no answers nor has taken any action to get to the bottom of the unidentified drones. The fecklessness of this administration was on display last year when a Chinese surveillance balloon was allowed to fly over the entire… pic.twitter.com/qWqyH3dnkI — Senator Doug Mastriano (@SenMastriano) December 16, 2024

Doug’s right. It is inconceivable.

In Other Drone News

Goodbye, Needles Jones

Rest in peace to musician and performance artist Ira Abromovitz, a.k.a. Needles Jones. The punky “drag pariah of Philadelphia” was a fixture in theaters and night clubs round here, especially during the ’90s and 2000s, and definitely shared a stage with Low Cut Connie more than once.

By The Numbers

$7 billion: Amount in criminal fines and taxes Malvern-based opioid manufacturer Endo was originally ordered to pay by the Justice Department.

$200 million: How much Endo will actually pay, according to a report by the Inquirer and ProPublica.

$100,000: Late fee owed by the Florida-based new owners of the SS United States for not removing the empty husk of a cruise ship from Philadelphia as planned. Meanwhile the Coast Guard has declared the ship “unfit for travel.” Yeah, duh. I’ve been in line for the midnight buffet for hours and all I got was haunted.

$10,000: Value of merchandise stolen from a Dick’s Sporting Goods in Mount Laurel by five thieves who grabbed a bunch of stuff and walked out the door.

4 years: How long it’s been since Center City had a McDonald’s, but a new Mickey D’s is expected to open at 16th and Chestnut… at some point. In the meantime there’s always good places.

3: Philadelphia Mills, formerly known as Franklin Mills, has announced a new name, Franklin Mall — the site’s third name since it opened in 1989. Serious question: Is Ben Franklin the only guy we can name things after around here?

2.5 to 5 years: Sentence received by the leader of a catalytic converter theft ring in Bucks County.

$13.58: Average increase in electricity bills for PECO customers once a rate hike takes effect in 2025.

33: Cats that need new homes following an ACCT raid on a house in South Philly.

2: Number of planes that bumped into each other on the ground at Philadelphia International Airport on Sunday. The pilots were likely distracted by all the drones.