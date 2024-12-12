Philadelphia City Council Approves Sixers Arena

It ain’t over till it’s over, but it’s almost over.

City Council Approves Sixers Arena

This morning, Philadelphia City Council voted to approve Philadelphia City Council’s permission to vote to approve or deny the building of a new arena for the Sixers in Center City.

Yes, it’s confusing, because this was not really City Council doing the voting today — it was a committee made up of all the people in City Council called Committee of the Whole. And it’s called that because everybody in City Council is a member. The difference, we’re told, is that committee proceedings are more informal and relaxed. So there could be more debate (and protests) next week.

But yes, the same people who will make the decision next week voted today that they are on board. And now the prophecy of M. Night Shyamalan’s Trap — the part about an arena in Center City Philadelphia — is one step closer to being fulfilled.

Being Italian in December 2024

Remember when we all agreed we weren’t gonna namecheck murderers because we were worried they’d inspire fame-seeking copycats? Guess we’re making an exception when the suspect’s name is Luigi Mangione. Pretty much everybody in late night television agrees it’s an objectively, universally, scientifically funny name.

As an Italian/Irish hybrid with an Italian surname, I have long held the belief that a person of Italian descent can be anything they want in this country. Except president. If their name is too Italian. People just can’t get over it. When a surname goes Full Fettuccine, people start making mafia and Olive Garden jokes. Ask Anthony Scaramucci. Ask Joe Pesci. Ask the Fratelli family. I don’t know how Leonardo DiCaprio gets away with it. Probably because he’s blond and attractive.

Which brings us to a bigger issue that’s rocking my community. You know those “thirst trap” photos of a shirtless Luigi Magione rocking smooth pecs and washboard abs on a mountain top? Well, I say they set an unrealistic body image for Italian men. We are objectively, universally, scientifically a round and hairy people. Also statistically speaking, we can’t all be murderers.

Nonetheless, Luigi is one of us — both in his Italian-ness and his Philadelphianity (however brief). So we must accept him as one of our own. When you’re here, you’re family.

By the Numbers

23 percent: Property tax hike approved by Delaware County Council. Sorry kids, we’re switching to Shortis.

6 feet in diameter: Those are some big drones zipping around over New Jersey. As a professional drone spotter I would like to offer my services.

1,000: The number of kidneys Temple University has transplanted over the past 35 years

~20s: That’s the predicted wind chill for today. Let’s all shiver in front of the Portal.

1: Kylie Kelce’s brand new Not Gonna Lie podcast just took the number one spot on Spotify and Apple Music, overtaking Joe Rogan who has been at the top for years.