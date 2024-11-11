Your Wawa Tumbler Might Be Trying to Hurt You

Plus, the Main Line town with the hottest housing market.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

Check phillymag.com each morning Monday through Thursday for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you have a news tip for our hardworking Philly Mag reporters, please direct it here. You can also use that form to send us reader mail. We love reader mail!

There’s a Wawa Tumbler Recall In Effect

All this time I’ve been going to Wawa and I didn’t even realize you can buy a Wawa tumbler there. But it turns out you can, for $12.99. Alas, there’s now a recall on certain Wawa tumblers, like the ones pictured above.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Division, the metal straw on these Wawa tumblers can cut your mouth. And having your mouth cut by a metal straw sounds pretty awful.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Division advises customers to stop using the metal straw immediately. I’m hoping that was obvious! Don’t take the tumbler back to Wawa. You have to call the manufacturer of the tumbler, a company called HALO, at 855-425-6266. They’ll send you a return authorization. You’ll send them the straw. And they’ll send you a silicone replacement straw. There’s also an option to send them the whole thing and get a $15 Wawa gift card in return. They don’t make it easy, do they?

Is There a SEPTA Strike?

Not yet. The contract expired on Thursday at 11:59 p.m. but talks are ongoing.

Thursday Night Football

That’s right. Just four days after smashing the Cowboys in Dallas, the Eagles play the Commanders this Thursday at the Linc. It’s our last home game until December 8th. Expect to pay around $150 per ticket for the cheap seats. The winner of the game will be in first place in the NFC East. Go Birds!

By the Numbers

2nd: Where Wynnewood sits on the Philadelphia Business Journal‘s new ranking of the region’s ten hottest housing markets. Wynnewood was bested only by Moorestown, New Jersey, and was one of just two Main Line towns to make the list. Haverford came in sixth. That’s great for Wynnewood. But if Wynnewood’s so great, why is checking out at the Wynnewood Giant always such a horrible experience? Answer me that.

0.25 to 0.5 inches: Whopping amount of rain seen in some areas of the region on Sunday. Enough to end our rain-free streak. Not enough to end our drought.

22.57 percent: Increase in retail theft in Philadelphia year-to-date compared to the same timeframe last year. And Christmas shopping hasn’t really even begun! Does it count as retail theft if you are silently gleeful every time your clueless cashier at the Ack-a-me rings up your expensive radicchio as dirt cheap red cabbage? Asking for a friend …

Local Talent

The Grammy nominations are out and we found a local tag team among the nominees. Pride of Jenkintown Bradley Cooper and Philadelphia Orchestra conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin were nominated together — along with the London Symphony Orchestra — for their work on the score to Maestro, the movie everyone agrees wasn’t as good as it should have been. Other nominated local notables include Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter. If you want to see who wins, you’ll have to wait until February 2nd.

Tired of the Same Old Restaurants?

Then check out The Philly 15. That’s our list of the 15 new and newish restaurants that should most definitely be on your radar. If you’re buying, we’re going to Provenance. If I’m buying, the renewed Kilimandjaro.