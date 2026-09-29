New Documentary Spotlights Philly’s Legendary “Black Cowboys” on Fletcher Street

The short film offers an intimate look at the North Philly riding club, its young riders, and the fight to preserve its legacy.

David Darg and Jannat Gargi’s new short documentary about North Philly’s Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club is full of visually striking and emotionally impactful moments. Kids confidently brushing and feeding horses in the stables. Founder and witty elder statesman Ellis “El-Dog” Ferrell imparting wisdom and cracking jokes. His son and the club’s VP Darrin Ferrell sitting down on a bench with a nervous rider for an talk strategy and build confidence.

But the most poignant scene in Fletcher Street — now touring film festivals around the country — shows the small cavalry of kids and adults galloping through a Philly park with smiles on their faces. They take turns hoisting a big colorful Juneteenth flag as they go. And when one of the youngsters loses his grip, Darrin’s right there to help the kid get back up on that horse.

Thanks to a news articles, TV news segments, and that 2020 Idris Elba feature film Concrete Cowboy, people are aware of the urban cowboy “phenomenon” in Philadelphia. But the tradition goes back hundreds of years — as El-Dog likes to say, “There have always been horses on Fletcher Street” — and never has FSURC’s day-to-day struggles and triumphs felt so vivid as in this film.

Fletcher Street, which features music composed by James Poyser of the Roots, was executive produced by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson. You’ll also find familiar names like Shawn Gee, Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter, and Jeffrey Lurie in the credits.

“I think a lot of people do know that there are urban cowboys, Black cowboys, in the city, but they may not know exactly what it’s all about,” says Darg, pointing out that the North Philly club is always search for more funding and more space. “Cities need clubs like Fletcher Street, not just for horses, but people like Darren and Nas [volunteer CEO Nas Naidoo] who run the club and are doing this type of programming for young kids. It’s a legacy. It’s an institution. It needs more attention, and so we made the film to help spotlight that.”

Darrin says the film makes him think of the future of the club. “We’re hoping the kids take heed to what we’re trying to do,” he says, recalling the days of building it up without resources like smartphones and internet.

Perhaps just as important is the impact on the public, as the club looks to improve and expand. “We need a cushion,” says Darrin. “We need a nest egg.”

“They’re out of space there,” says Darg of the Fletcher Street facilities. “You go by — they’re just they’re crammed.”

The club was promised larger stable facilities in East Fairmount Park back in 2023, but they haven’t gotten access to it yet.

“We know how it works,” says Darrin. “We’re very patient. We’ve been at Fletcher Street forever, so another couple years won’t hurt us at all. We have a core group of kids that are great, and we hope we get more to come. And one once we get [the new stables,] we can take them over there. It’ll come. Patience.”