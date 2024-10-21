John Bolaris Speaks at Basically Empty Donald Trump Rally

And he was the most famous person there.

No matter how you feel about Donald Trump, you’ve got to hand it to the guy: the former president has an uncanny ability to bring together some real characters in support of his MAGA movement. Take, for instance, noted sex tape star Hulk Hogan, who memorably ripped off his shirt at the Republican National Convention. Then there’s space explorer and party drug-enthusiast Elon Musk. Mr. Las Vegas Wayne Newton. Stephen “No, Sorry, I’m the Other One” Baldwin. The rapper formerly married to Kim Kardashian. A host of white supremacists and Christian nationalists. And, oh yeah: Philly’s own John Bolaris.

You remember John Bolaris. Former meteorologist. Ill-fated Miami partier. Outspoken user of the service formerly known as Twitter. Realtor to the famous and infamous. He’s a man of many talents. But what we didn’t expect was for him to be one of the speakers at a rally in support of Donald Trump on the steps of the Capitol in Harrisburg over the weekend.

Bolaris was joined by a guy described on an advertisement for the rally as an “investigative journalist on the illegal aliens,” the host of an AM radio show called The Conservative Voice, and some other people you’ve never heard of. In fairness to Bolaris, he was actually the most well-known person at the rally. By far.

In any event, video and photos from the rally, which was called the Trump Train Rise for Liberty Rally, indicate that there was virtually no one in attendance. One photographer pegged the number of people there at twelve. And that was said to be including Bolaris and the other speakers. Bolaris spoke of Trump, saying, “I hope to God that he gets in… If we don’t make this happen, we are in a world of shit.” He also spoke about illegal immigration and, for some reason, his love and respect for truckers.

Bolaris says the rally organizers reached out to him after seeing some of his more conservative social media posts.

“I am a lifelong Democrat turned Republican,” Bolaris tells me. “I got to know Donald Trump a long time ago. He was kind of charming. And I don’t consider this the Democratic Party anymore.” Bolaris says he blames the Democrats for “riots,” “crime in big cities,” “and the illegal aliens,” whom he claims the government is giving $10,000 a month and putting them up in hotels while ignoring our veterans.

Bolaris admits that Trump wasn’t his first choice. “I really liked RFK,” he says.

Speaking of Donald Trump and Pennsylvania…

Not to overload you with political crap, but… a few bits of Trump-in-Pennsylvania news you may have missed:

The iconic Main Line Jewish deli Hymie’s finds itself in the center of a storm of controversy after allowing a pro-Trump ad to be filmed inside the restaurant. Trump couldn’t resist talking about golfer Arnold Palmer’s genitalia at a campaign event in Latrobe on Saturday and yet somehow missed the opportunity to drop a “golf balls” joke. (Sorry.) An overly manufactured Trump appearance at a McDonald’s just outside of Philly made for some good laughs.



Speaking of Christian Nationalists…

It shouldn’t surprise you that U.S. Senate candidate Dave McCormick is a fan.

By the Numbers

800,000: Approximate number of free condoms the city of Philadelphia has given out since the beginning of the year via its Take Control Philly and Philly Keep On Loving programs, according to a statement on Monday morning from the Philadelphia Department of Public Health. No word on how the Christian nationalists and their pals all feel about this.

163: Years that Pennsylvania has had a ban on fortune telling. But one tarot card reader is suing to change that. Presumably, she knows the outcome of her own case, right?

$495,000: What the largest suite will cost you for the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink. No word on if the tarot card reader will be able to summon the spirit of Arnold Palmer for the event.

Local Talent

If you’re a fan of local music, you’re going to want to know that the Philly Music Fest opens tonight. The event runs for seven nights at venues all over town. There are 23 bands playing, from local punk stalwarts Sheer Mag to rapper-harpist combo Kuf Knotz & Christine Elise. And a little bit of everything in between.