Big I-76 Closures Are Coming to Philadelphia

As someone who spent way too much time stuck in Philadelphia traffic over the past week, I’m particularly alarmed by news from PennDot that construction will shut down an eastbound section of I-76 in Philadelphia for four weekends in a row beginning this Saturday.

The project will repair the road surface on two bridges, closing I-76 eastbound from just after the Exit 346B ramp (that’s the Grays Ferry/University Avenue exit) to just before the 34th Street on-ramp. That’s a short stretch but the traffic headaches could be big.

The closures begin this weekend, from Saturday at 9 p.m. until Monday at 4 a.m. Then it’s Friday, September 27th at 9 p.m. until Monday, September 30th at 4 a.m. After that, the roadway closes on Friday, October 4th at 9 p.m. and reopens on Monday, October 7th at 4 a.m. And the last scheduled closure begins on Friday, October 11th at 9 p.m. and ends on 6 a.m. on Sunday, October 13th. Weather could change that schedule. So might the Phillies’ playoff schedule, a PennDot representative indicated.

Regional detours involve taking I-676 East to I-95 South or I-476 South to I-95 North. Good luck!

No, “Early Voting” Does Not Start Today, Pennsylvania

I was a bit confused last week when I kept hearing that “early voting” was starting in Pennsylvania on September 16th, meaning today. The New York Times and other outlets reported that today was the day. But that’s simply not the case. Spotlight PA helps clear up this confusion.

Tonight at the Linc, the Eagles take on those birdbrains from Atlanta, the Falcons. Yes, it’s Monday Night Football. And that means that Jason Kelce will be on the mic for ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown. Notably, Kylie Kelce is pleading with her husband to refrain from saying “tits” on national television. If listening to people talk about football for two hours is your idea of a good time, Monday Night Countdown kicks off at 6 p.m. The real kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. Want to see the game in person? You’re looking at around $300 (plus fees) on StubHub for a pair of seats together in the nosebleeds.

$87 million: Estimated value of Center City real estate owned by the suddenly shuttered University of the Arts, which filed for bankruptcy protection on Friday.

0: Emmys picked up by Abbott Elementary at last night’s Emmy ceremony. Yes, we were snubbed! The fourth season debuts next month.

4: Inches of rain parts of the Philadelphia are forecasted to receive this week. Wednesday looks like a real soaker. But first, we have to get through a muggy Tuesday. Yuck. I thought we were done with the muggies by now.