Plus, the "hottest" zip code in the Philly area is in … South Jersey?!

Josh Shapiro Is Having Quite the DNC

Vice President (and presidential candidate, of course) Kamala Harris may not have picked Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro to run with her, but the experience certainly thrusted Shapiro into the national spotlight. And he seems to be enjoying it.

By all accounts (and according to this pretty in-depth piece in the Inquirer), Shapiro has been very much making the rounds in Chicago, speaking to this delegation and that delegation and seeming not unlike a man who has his eye on a White House run of his own one day.

Wednesday night at the DNC was highlighted by speeches from vice presidential candidate Tim Walz and former president Bill Clinton. Oh, and a surprise appearance by Oprah. But Shapiro also got some time at the podium. He used the few minutes he had to redefine what “real freedom” is. Shapiro got a bit fiery. His speech (watch it here) had that cadence and rhythm combination that really excites a packed room of people. And it earned him at least a few standing ovations.

Shapiro’s speech also “earned” him a comment from Donald Trump, who figured it would be a good idea to respond to Shapiro by calling him a “highly rated Jewish governor …”

After Trump made that statement, the White House issued a statement of its own, reading, “It is Antisemitic, dangerous, and hurtful to attack a fellow American by calling out their Jewish faith in a derogatory way …” To which Trump’s spokesperson responded that those who criticize Trump “simply don’t know what they’re talking about.” OK then.

Beware Weekend Road Closures

If you’re planning on driving in South Philly or Center City on Sunday morning, you should know that the Philly 10K is happening. There are lots and lots of road closures. You’ll also find temporary parking restrictions and Septa detours. Check out this announcement from the city before you go anywhere near those areas.

Local Talent

Philadelphia comedian Chip Chantry is among the best local comics out there. He’s opened for the likes of Philly’s own Bob Saget (RIP) and Dave Chappelle. And now, the former public school teacher just released his own comedy special, Move Closer. He takes on everything from Insane Clown Posse to overindulging on wine and explains why spinach pizza is akin do doing your taxes at a strip club. It’s damn funny! And you can watch the full show — for free! — right here.

By the Numbers

6: Days it took a Delco prison to figure out it had accidentally released a prisoner, whom the prison is now trying to locate and bring back. And get this: The same thing happened last year at the same prison. Why crab walk out of a Pennsylvania prison when you can just get them to accidentally release you?

08054: The only zip code in the greater Philadelphia area to have landed on Realtor.com’s list of the ten hottest zip codes in the nation. As you might have deduced by the “080” at the beginning, said zip code is in South Jersey. Mount Laurel, to be precise.

13,000: Number of 2023 Philadelphia property tax assessments the Bureau of Revision of Taxes is still trying to deal with. Meanwhile, new assessments recently went out to property owners. And if you want to appeal your latest assessment, this handy guide will tell you everything you need to know.