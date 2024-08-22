Kelce, Incorporated: 7 Jason Kelce Side Hustles

From his podcast to TV cameos and commercials, you never know where Jason Kelce’s going to pop up.

This story was originally published as “Kelce, Incorporated” in Philadelphia magazine’s Kelce: The Ultimate Fan Guide. Order your copy online or look for it wherever magazines are sold.

You never know where Jason Kelce’s going to pop up. It’s not just on that popular podcast he co-hosts with his baby brother, Travis. The multi-talented center has dabbled in a lot of other exciting public-facing ­ventures, from the TV shows Abbott Elementary and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia to national commercials for Tide and Campbell’s Soup.

And don’t forget all those charitable endeavors, like his Underdog clothing line and those smash-hit Philly-centric Christmas albums. Turns out the big guy can croon like Bing Crosby. Who knew?

1. New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce

Those hilarious hearts-on-their-sleeves Kelce boys have been hosting their highly rated weekly podcast since 2022.

2. Campbell’s Soup commercials

The Kelce boys have slurped Chunky Spicy Chicken Noodle Soup in national ads for the Camden company — and even got “Momma Donna” Kelce in on the act.

3. A Philly Special Christmas

Teammates/singers Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce and Jordan Mailata have so far released two holiday records, sharing the mic with the likes of Patti LaBelle, the War on Drugs, the Hooters, Waxahatchee, Jalen Hurts, Merrill Reese and lots more, simultaneously warming hearts and raising money for Children’s Crisis Treatment Center and CHOP.

4. Tide Commercial

With teammates Fletcher Cox and Jordan Mailata, Jason got tangled up in a huge pile of laundry for a memorable detergent TV spot.

5. Role Model

Jason has popped up on several TV shows, playing himself on Abbott Elementary and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. He even made a cameo on Saturday Night Live (above) when his little bro hosted.

6. (Be)Philly Foundation/Underdog Apparel

Kelce founded his nonprofit — and its stylish clothing-brand offshoot — to launch in-school and after-school programming for Philly kids.

7. WrestleMania 40

Kelce and Lane Johnson made surprise appearances as Eagles-themed luchadores when the WWE came to town in 2024. J.K. has left the door open for a sequel, too.