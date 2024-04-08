10 Bonkers Things That Happened at WrestleMania 40

WWE descended on Philly. Here are our favorite moments, from Jason Kelce to the return of The Rock to bonks South Street antics that could only happen here.

Well, that was a weekend. WrestleMania came to Philly for the first time in 25 years and it did not disappoint. There were stars, a record-ending upset, Mummers, Snoop Dogg, and even Jason effing Kelce (because of course). The city responded in kind, going all-out-bonks with fans flooding everywhere from the Convention Center to South Street. Outdoor wrestling? Why not?! Here are the best moments from a very eventful WrestleMania 40.

Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson!

Was this the biggest moment for WWE fans? Definitely not. But is it the moment that we at Philly Mag lost our collective minds about? One hundred percent.

Because, friends, on night one of WrestleMania, Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson returned to the Linc to rip shit up.

Donning luchador masks, they hopped into the ring to assist Rey Mysterio (in an Eagles-themed outfit) in his tag-team match against his own son, Dominik. Just as the younger Mysterio was about to hit his dad with a chair, the two Eagles emerged to help bring the advantage back to the elder Mysterio and his partner, Andrade.

Kelce also wore a special WrestleMania shirt, designed by his brand Underdog, but that didn’t stay on for long. Johnson’s shirt shouted out Eagles security chief Big Dom DiSandro.

As the Inquirer reported, Kelce and Johnson, both big wrestling fans, trained at South Jersey’s Monster Factory with Bucks County-born pro-wrestler Luke DiSangro. I love everything about this story — give it a read.

Yet another in our stockpile of memorable Jason Kelce moments, confirming that despite retiring from the NFL, he’s not going anywhere.

The Rock Returns

The long-anticipated return of The Rock to WWE — his first match since 2016! — lived up to the hype. Night one saw him teaming up with superstar Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth “Freakin” Rollins.

Besides the star factor, this would end up setting the rules for Sunday night’s main event: a Reigns vs. Rhodes match for the universal heavyweight championship. “Bloodline Rules” would now be in place.

(That advantage still didn’t end up helping Reigns, but more on that upset later.)

On night two, The Rock returned to help Reigns in his final showdown, but The Undertaker had other plans, delivering a chokeslam to turn the tides.

Rhea Ripley Defends Her Title

Before the legendary Eagles-fueled tag-team match on night one, Rhea Ripley defeated Becky Lynch to retain her women’s world championship title.

And Scranton-based band Motionless in White accompanied her entrance!

Seth Rollins and the Mummers

Speaking of bands that hail from PA, night two saw Rollins roll into WrestleMania with Mummers from multiple string bands playing his entrance music. Rollins himself wore a Mummers-inspired outfit. He didn’t win his match, but he won the crowd’s hearts. Meanwhile, the WWE announcers attempted to understand and explain the Mummers to the national audience.

Swoop and Snoop (Dogg)

On Sunday night, Eagles mascot Swoop arrived with the Eagles cheerleaders and … Snoop Dogg! What?! They were there to announce the attendance: 145,298 people over the two nights of WrestleMania, in case you were wondering. And they danced.

The New Day Channels Rocky

Of course, a Philly sports event on the national stage can’t go off without some kind of Rocky reference. Luckily, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of tag team The New Day came out on night one dressed as Rocky and Apollo Creed, checking that box off our bingo card. (We also spotted hundreds of wrestling fans lined up to take photos with the Rocky statue in front of the Art Museum on Sunday morning.)

Also, ladders.

Cody Rhodes Defeats Roman Reigns, Ending His Epic … Reign

WrestleMania is always known for its unexpected twists and turns, shocking betrayals and dramatic endings and this year’s was no exception. Sunday night’s main event, the universal heavyweight championship, saw Roman Reigns face off against “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes. Reigns had held the title for 1,316 days, and he’d have assists from The Bloodline, including The Rock.

But Rhodes had John Cena …

… and did we mention The Undertaker? We did, but let’s do that again.

Rhodes would end one the longest WWE reign (sorry) in the 21st century.

The Fans!

Mania was on before the Linc even got started. The weekend saw all kinds of WrestleMania-adjacent events, from watch parties to WWE World at the Convention Center to WrestleCon.

Inside WrestleMania, fans brought the Philly vibes, with signs trashing everything from HitchBot to Santa.

Also, Wawa 4 Life. No arguments from me.

Outdoor Wrestling on South Street!

But the WrestleMania-adjacent event to rule them all was SuplexMania.

South Street’s vintage wrestling store Suplex took it outside with a block party featuring live wrestling in the street (plus pop-up shopping, a beer garden, food trucks, and more mayhem), and our features editor Bradford Pearson braved the crowds. He described it as “insane,” with dispatches like this sent over Teams:

“It felt like the most diverse event I’ve ever been to in Philly,” said Pearson. “People from all over the city and world, coming to South Street, to watch wrestling. There was a Black family next to us who came to watch the mom’s co-workers wrestle in a tag-team match, and then a father and son speaking German on the other side of us. It was just a really special day, one that I will actually never forget. And I don’t even watch wrestling!”

More Fireworks (and Some Literal Ones)

WrestleMania delivers a unique blend of athleticism, feats of strength, drama and star power, so let’s bask one last time and enjoy some more favorite moments.

Well done, Philly. We were on the national stage and we did not miss our moment.