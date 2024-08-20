Jason Kelce’s Most Memorable Hairstyles: A Timeline

From man bun to mullet, from beard to blond (remember that?), Jason Kelce’s glorious mane has had its moments.

This story was originally published as “Center Cuts” in Philadelphia magazine’s Kelce: The Ultimate Fan Guide. Order your copy online or look for it wherever magazines are sold.

Any article documenting Jason Kelce’s Hall of Fame hairstyles can’t avoid the elephant in the room: The big guy has used his podcast to espouse some, uh, questionable opinions on hygiene. He has described underwear as “unnecessary and problematic” and prefers to go commando whenever possible. Also, he doesn’t wash his feet very often. Oh, and he sometimes goes months without washing his hair.

Whether you agree or disagree with his theories — something tells us Philly’s splitting 50-50 on these issues — you gotta admit, he’s had some spiffy coifs over the years. Dude cleans up nicely. Metaphorically.

2011

The Rookie • Babyface Jase showed up to his first training camp with the humblest hairstyle of his long career. At the time, he was just a kid trying to play himself into the lineup.

2012

The Jaunty Pirate • It didn’t take long for Kelce to assert himself athletically and tonsorially. Here he is looking for booty on the high seas.

Mountain Man • Was this the year Kelce achieved hunk status in Philadelphia? Grungy hair and a bushy beard have always suited the big guy.

2014

Peak Flow • When it’s your job to protect the quarterback, it can help to look like a warrior wizard ready to shout, “You shall not pass!”

Maybe Knot • Kylie met Jason on Tinder around this time. Was it the man bun that won her heart?

2019

Incognito Mode • When you’re aiming to rock the understated iceman look, it’s all about the accessories. Start with a pair of aviator shades and a shiny new Super Bowl ring (if you can remember where you left it).

2020

Mullet Madness • His helmet removed, we see a maelstrom of hair — shorn on the sides, rumbling rapids in the back, and the unshakable impression that those dumb enough to eff around would soon find out.

2021

The Shape • Kelce’s looking especially sharp in this angular beard-and-hair combo. Did he go to a barber or a sculptor?

Word Is Blond • Friend and teammate Zach Ertz expected to be traded before the season. Kelce said he’d go blond like his friend if a trade didn’t happen. When Ertz broke camp with the team, Kelce happily reached for the bleach.

2023

Warm and Fuzzy • Till the very end of his playing days, Kelce’s beard game was on point — even if he looked like a big ol’ teddy bear sometimes.