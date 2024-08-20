The Schuylkill Is Getting a Floating Observation Deck Called FloatLab

Plus, an update on the SS United States.

FloatLab, a Floating Observation Deck, Is Coming to the Schuylkill River In Philadelphia

When you think of Mural Arts Philadelphia, you probably think of all the artwork they place on the side of buildings in the city. More than 4,000 at last count. But a new Mural Arts project sets its sights on the Schuylkill River.

FloatLab is a floating observation deck that will, well, float on the Scuylkill River down by Bartram’s Garden in Southwest Philadelphia. You’ll walk down a ramp to a ring-like path that’s uniquely designed through an intricate ballast system to remain at the same level whether the tide is moving in or out. As you walk to the lowest position on the path, the water of the Schuylkill will be at chest level, giving you a view of the river you’re not used to seeing unless you regularly go for dips in the Schuylkill, which I’m guessing you do not do.

Here’s how Mural Arts describes FloatLab:

As a lens by which to explore the river, the higher portion of FloatLab’s loop can accommodate a full classroom visit or an arts audience, while the sloping ramp invites visitors to connect with the river on their own terms and at their own level, whether collecting water samples, taking a plein air painting class, exploring a floating garden or a freshwater mussel bed, or simply contemplating the nuances of a living, tidal river that has sustained thousands of years of human and animal life.

FloatLab has been in the works in one form or another since at least 2018. You can expect to see FloatLab finally hit the water in 2026.

An Update On the SS United States

If you’ve ever been to Ikea in South Philadelphia, you’ve no doubt laid eyes on the SS United States, that hulking, decrepit-looking commercial ocean liner that sits on the Delaware River, across the street from the Ikea.

Thanks to a dispute with its landlord over rent, a judge told the ship’s conservancy back in June that the SS United States had to say bon voyage no later than September 12th. The conservancy has been trying to raise money and come up with a clear path forward and recently asked the judge for an extension on the September 12th deadline. And on Monday, the judge delivered a partial victory to the conservancy. The conservancy no longer has to physically move the ship by September 12th. It just has to present a solid, final plan by that date on what’s happening next with the ship. “You’re not entitled to be at the pier forever,” the judge told the conservancy’s lawyer, according to the Inquirer.

There have been all sorts of ideas over the years for what to do with the SS United States. But none of them have come to fruition. And some, including me, feel that it’s time to just sink the ship.

The End of Philly Pool Season

It seems like the city’s many pools just opened. Well, many have already closed for the year, with closures continuing through September 2nd. For the full schedule of pool closures, go here.

Local Talent

You may not know the name Alvin Elliott. But if you’re a SEPTA Regional Rail rider, you’ve almost certainly heard him speak before. Elliott is the guy whose calm voice comes over the loudspeakers at SEPTA stations to tell you about delays, schedule changes, and any emergencies. He’s been doing it for decades.

By the Numbers

$25 million: What a judge just ordered the City of Philadelphia to pay thanks to the horrible conditions inside Philly jails.

100 percent: Percentage of the next three days with high temperatures that won’t climb out of the 70s, according to the latest forecast. And lows in the 50s each day! This is welcome news, because my electric bill has been absolutely nuts.

.589: The current winning percentage of the Phillies in the NL East. They currently hold a 7-game lead over the second-place Braves, who we play for the next three nights in Atlanta. Tonight’s opener will be broadcast nationally on TBS (though still on NBCSP here). Thursday’s series finale will be on Fox. Go Phils!