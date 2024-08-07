Kamala Harris, Tim Walz, and … Crabfries

Oh, and JD Vance in a wrestling arena. Just another Tuesday in Philadelphia.

It Happened Last Night: The Kamala Harris-Tim Walz Rally In Philadelphia

Thousands packed into Temple University’s Liacouras Center on Tuesday for the first Kamala Harris-Tim Walz rally since Harris named Walz — not Josh Shapiro — as her running mate, an announcement she made on Tuesday morning. Doors opened around 2 p.m. Lines were already prohibitively long by 1:45 p.m. And then there was the heavy rain, which plenty of people got caught in; the rally invite prohibited umbrellas, but some attendees had the forethought to bring ponchos.

Among the speakers at the rally: Harris and Walz, of course; Shapiro; United States senators Bob Casey and John Fetterman; and Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker.

Shapiro may have been passed over, but he gave an absolutely rousing speech that’s likely indicative of the speeches he’ll be giving all over the commonwealth between now and Election Day.

A hulking Fetterman drew lots of loud boos … when he started his speech by saying he’s a Steelers and Sheetz fan. He quickly turned that around to, “But today, we are all Team Harris-Walz.”

Harris brought the crowd to their feet with her introduction of Walz. She had a lot to say about his background and just who this Walz guy is, which was probably helpful, since most people have no clue. Harris also repeated a lot of the anti-Trump rhetoric she’s been touring around the country. The I was a prosecutor, so I know Donald Trump’s type rhetoric. The crowd ate it up.

Walz came across, first and foremost, as affable. The whole “friendly uncle” idea that the campaign is trying to use to define Walz surely comes through. He got in the jabs at Donald Trump and JD Vance that he’s become known for delivering on TV news. (For what it’s worth, a 17-year-old girl from West Philadelphia I spoke with about her experience attending the rally said that Walz’s speech was the best of the night.)

Not the best of the night: Casey and Parker. Casey isn’t exactly known for exciting speeches, and he didn’t do anything to change that image. He also used the opportunity more to attack his opponent, Dave McCormick, and less to boost Harris and Walz.

Parker, well … Parker does the whole speech thing really well, typically. Which is why it’s a shame that her first speech that had the potential to reach a national audience wasn’t great. It was also confusing. I’ve listened to it three times now. And, well, you can just watch for yourself and try to make sense of the weirdness.

Casey and Parker may not have been highlights of the evening. But the Chickie’s & Pete’s Crabfries available at the venue were, in spite of their $14 cost. (Ouch!)

Earlier in the day, Trump running mate JD Vance did his thing at the 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia, reportedly for a crowd of just about 200 people. 2300 is a wrestling venue. Fitting, considering how much guys like Hulk Hogan and UFC honcho Dana White love Trump. For more on the Vance rally, consult our friends at the Inquirer.

By the Numbers

90 percent: The humidity in Philadelphia today. Here I was all excited about the 77 degree high in the forecast. But you walk out side and, boom, you’re hit with a wall of disgusting moisture. Same as we’ve had since … I can’t remember when.

75: Minutes that officials delayed the start of the Zach Bryan concert at the Linc on Tuesday night due to the severe weather moving through.

0: Chances that you can get into tonight’s Best of Philly party at the Art Museum if you don’t already have tickets. The event is 100 percent sold out! You can use that time to catch up on the latest edition of Best of Philly.

Golf Fan?

I’m not. But if you are, you may want to know that the PGA Tour is coming back to Philadelphia next year. It will be played at the oldest country club in America.

19 Cheesesteaks in One Day?!

God bless you and your colon, Bon Appétit restaurant editor Elazar Sontag. You’re truly doing the Lord’s work.

Local Talent

Quinta Brunson’s career continues to be on the rise. The Philly actress who was catapulted to stardom by her hit TV show Abbott Elementary is making a movie. She’s signed on to co-write, co-produce, and co-star in Par for the Course, a Universal (read: Comcast) production. The movie is about … well, I have no idea. They’re keeping the plot details close to the vest. All I know is that it’s a comedy. If you’re wondering when the new season of Abbott Elementary is back, you’ll have to wait until October 9th to catch new episodes.